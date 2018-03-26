Ghost Rider And Shadowland Could Be Plot Of Marvel’s ‘The Defenders 2’, According To ‘IMDB’

'The Defenders 2' could feature Ghost Rider as plot of Shadowland comes into light.

With Marvel and Netflix set to debut Season 3 of Daredevil this year, fans are wondering if the new season will leave off where Season 2 did, or from where Season 1 of The Defenders did? We know that Wilson Fisk will return as one of the baddies. According to IMDB and Flickering Myth, Netflix is on the path to incorporate the full power of Shadowland in The Defenders and introduce the Netflix audience to Ghost Rider.

While Marvel has toyed with the idea of giving Ghost Rider his own show, especially after his successful stint on Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D last season, adding him to the Daredevil or The Defenders storyline would be a stroke of genius.

It’s reported that the third season of Daredevil will focus some on his mother while bringing back Fisk and another villain, but where is Elektra? It’s safe to assume that she made it out of the dark pit alive with Daredevil at the end of The Defenders. If so, then maybe Marvel has decided to give The Hand storyline a break for another season in terms of Matt Murdock and focus their energy toward Iron Fist in his second season.

So, where could Ghost Rider fit in you may be asking?

If Daredevil were to go the comic route as they have been going lately, then Shadowland is their next move. Of all the Marvel shows on Netflix, Daredevil is really the lead one. While The Hand seems to be targeted more towards Danny Rand, the truth is, The Hand have always had their eye on “The Devil of Hell’s Kitchen.” With Elektra being possessed in The Defenders, The Hand’s main focus was to find a way to lure Daredevil into their clutches. The key to getting this done was Elektra. No matter what, Matt’s love for Elektra will always trump all, which will lead to the appearance of Ghost Rider.

Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP Images

In a genius move, the second season of The Defenders is where Daredevil turns evil. If you remember, in Season 2 of Daredevil when The Punisher and Daredevil were on the roof discussing The Punisher’s methods of revenge, Matt mentioned that killing is not always the answer. Well, this is what Shadowland is all about. It’s about Murdock turning to the dark-side after he becomes the leader of The Hand and uses those forces to try to kill The Kingpin. He gets fed up that his ways are not working and allows himself to be possessed/consumed with evil.

While he’s out in New York killing, a series of events lead to what could possibly give Netflix the greatest superhero cast outside of the Avengers. Not feeling Daredevils’ ways of crime fighting, the Defenders set out to stop their once-leader. While Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and crew try to stop Daredevil, The Kingpin enlists Ghost Rider to take out the demon-possessed Daredevil.

The Daredevil fans have come to know and love will be no more. Netflix seems to be heading in that direction. Yes, he’s possessed and we know that The Defenders do not believe in killing, but to be paired against Daredevil in a classic showdown would be unlike anything we’ve seen on TV from our heroes.

How will Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Misty Knight, Hell Cat, and White Tiger be able to fight Murdock without trying to kill him? Their main issue will be, how do you take him peacefully when he’s trying to kill you? As we just witnessed in the second season of Jessica Jones, the inner battle these heroes are facing are way more dangerous than any spiritual being or criminal out there — especially when it’s one of their own.