WWE News: Shane McMahon Hospitalized With Infection, Diverticulitis While On Vacation

The 'SmackDown Live' commissioner has developed an illness ahead of 'WrestleMania 34.'

In what may or may not be legitimate news, it’s been reported by WWE that on-television personality Shane McMahon has been hospitalized. The report indicates Shane went to the hospital after developing a bad infection and now has various health issues, one of which requires surgery. The SmackDown Live commissioner was recently sent to the hospital in the show-ending segment a few weeks ago, where an angry duo of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn attacked him. However, it now appears that Shane has been legitimately hospitalized with diverticulitis he developed from an infection during a vacation.

It’s hard to tell at the moment how legitimate the news of Shane’s condition is based on how WWE has presented it. The latest report from WWE’s website seemed relatively secretive in terms of informing fans of the newest health updates. However, it mentioned a variety of new conditions that Shane is now dealing with in the hospital, all of which WWE says developed during a family vacation to the Carribean. The WWE plays up the idea that Shane was trying to recover from his recent injuries by getting away to the islands, but that while he was doing so, more health complications came up.

The WWE website broke the news to fans on Twitter, but not with any blatant headlines. Instead, their report lumped the new health issues in with the other injuries he suffered when Owens and Zayn attacked him.

“McMahon went to the Caribbean with his family to rest and recuperate. While there, Shane developed a massive infection due to acute diverticulitis and was hospitalized for several days in Antigua before being flown back to a New York-area hospital, where he is currently being treated with heavy doses of antibiotics. The doctors in New York have also discovered that Shane suffered an umbilical hernia during the attack, which will require surgery once the infection has been eradicated.”

As mentioned in a report by Cageside Seats on the latest news, it looks peculiar for WWE to add these new health issues in with the “attack injuries,” as they could have added in other physical injuries if it were kayfabe. However, this could be a way to generate more heat on Owens and Zayn as they took out Shane and then Daniel Bryan in successive weeks on SmackDown Live.

Owens and Zayn were recently fired on SmackDown by Daniel Bryan and attacked him after the announcement, which ultimately sent Bryan out on a stretcher. The duo appeared at a live WWE event a few days ago in New Jersey, even though they weren’t officially on the card. During their appearance, they played up the attacks and told everyone not to get in their way.

There are rumors that Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon will return in time for a WrestleMania 34 match, where they’ll compete together as a tag team against Owens and Zayn. However, if these new health issues that Shane is dealing with end up requiring more time off for recovery, WWE could once again shift their plans for the WrestleMania match card.

There are two more episodes of WWE’s SmackDown Live before WrestleMania 34. The big WWE pay-per-view will be here on Sunday, April 8 from New Orleans, Louisiana, and fans are hoping for the best for Shane McMahon.