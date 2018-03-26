Brooke Shields, 52, Flaunts Age-Defying Body In Bikinis While Enjoying Tropical Vacation

Brooke Shields posts photos on Instagram of her age-defying bikini body.

Brooke Shields flaunted her age-defying body in sexy bikinis while enjoying her tropical vacation. The 52-year-old actress and model posted photos to her Instagram account that showed her flawless figure, Fox News reports.

“Bikini life in paradise,” Brooke Shields captioned the image.

Brooke is posing on a wooden stairway by the ocean with her hands on the railings. She also posed with her back to the camera.

In an image that Shields posted to her Instagram account Monday afternoon, she’s wading in crystal blue water. The aerial shot reveals that Brooke is donning a dark blue bikini for her outing.

“Another Blue Lagoon,” the iconic star captioned the photo, referencing the iconic film she starred in back in 1980.

Brooke has been posting images of her time in a tropical paradise the past few days. She’s been swimming in the pool and jet skiing in the clear turquoise water.

The Blue Lagoon star told Health magazine in December 2017 that she strives to be as healthy as she can, but that there’s no magical solution. Brooke said she aims to drink a lot of water, exercise regularly, and refuses to deny herself certain kinds of food.

Shields believes moderation is harder because it requires “really committing to balance.” She admitted that if she tells herself not to eat a certain food or have a certain drink, that’s all she thinks about consuming. As people get older, she said it becomes “exponentially harder” to be healthy and look incredible. The ageless star noted that 50 is a “terrifying number for some people.”

Bikini life in paradise ???? A post shared by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) on Mar 25, 2018 at 4:08pm PDT

Brooke Shields said she “ended up loving it” when she turned 50 because she didn’t feel that age. She feels closer to “38 or 42, max.”

When it comes to her workout regime, Shields does a variety of activities.

Brooke Shields maintains her age-defying appearance by mixing things up. She’s been doing SoulCycle for 12 years and has started Pilates. To improve her balance and keep her core strong, she uses an Indo Board. She uses inversion boots to hang upside down and do hamstring pulls and sit-ups. It’s a tough workout, but she said it makes a big difference.

Another Blue Lagoon… A post shared by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) on Mar 26, 2018 at 11:37am PDT

Brooke admitted that the industry she’s in has tapped into her insecurities, especially when her body type wasn’t as “celebrated” those of supermodels. She labels her physique as “athletic” and explained that it essentially translates to “big.” Most would disagree that Brooke Shields is bulky by means, but she’s drawing comparisons to “skinny” models.

Brooke Shields is happy to see different body types being more accepted today.