‘Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Dina Reveals Jack’s Bio-Dad Is Albert Miller, Victor’s Father

A shocking paternity reveal is coming soon to 'Y&R' that could devastate Jack and wreck the Abbotts forever.

The latest Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) and Victor Newman’s (Eric Braeden) lives will be forever changed after events coming in the next few weeks. Last week on Y&R, Dina Mergeron (Marla Adams) admitted that Jack isn’t John Abbott’s (Jerry Douglas) son thanks to her cheating. It seems that neither Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) or Jack are “blood Abbotts” like the corporate by-laws require to be CEO of Jabot.

Mal Young Hints At Brother Twist

In recent interviews with Y&R showrunner Mal Young, reported by She Knows Soaps, reveal that the secret about Jack’s paternity “threatens to destroy the Abbott family.” If what Dina said is true and John isn’t Jack’s biological father, that’s one less blood Abbott. Plus, Dina mentioned that she had many affairs, so Traci Abbott (Beth Maitland) might not be John’s child either. The way things are heading, Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) might be the only biological child of John Abbott!

Another Young and the Restless spoilers hint came in a recent promo for the 45th-anniversary. With more than 2,700 episodes and 32 years of episodes to choose from, the scenes the showrunner selected for a special video promo is very telling. The YR video promo shows one side of an exchange between Victor and his father, Albert Miller (George Kennedy). Victor yelled that his dad “didn’t want your success to trickle down to your sons or your wife that you left behind destitute” which could have been a huge clue of what’s to come.

The man, the myth the legend, we take a look back with @YandR_CBS star @EBraeden. What's your favorite Victor Newman memory? Join us everyday this week as we celebrate The Young and Restless' 45th anniversary.#YR45 @YRInsider @CBSDaytime pic.twitter.com/VYvoCq6b3p — Watch! Magazine (@CBSWatch) March 26, 2018

Jack Devasted By The Truth

Y&R spoilers promise that Jack’s trauma will come in stages. First, he just found out that his son Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) has been working with Victor behind his back and that’s on top of Ashley’s lawsuit against Jack. Next, Jack will learn the stunning truth that he’s not John’s biological son. Jack has been reassuring Ashley after the public reveal that Brent Davis is her dad, but he won’t handle it well when the same thing happens to him.

Finally, there’s the question of just who is Jack’s biological father. Some outrageous theories online suggested that Victor might be Jack’s dad, but the pair is too close in age to be father and son. With only 13 years separating them, though, they could definitely be half-brothers that share the same awful father. Victor’s dad, Albert Miller, was never seen much and most of his history is wide open to interpretation. Remember back in 2003 when Victor found and confronted his father, Albert about ditching all of his kids?

Victor And Jack Revealed As Brothers?

On the Tuesday, March 27 episode, Young and the Restless spoilers from She Knows Soaps reveal that Dina can’t recall the name of the man that fathered Jack, only that she met him at the country club and met him at the Stardust Inn. Since Albert Miller abandoned his wife and sons, which is how Victor wound up in an orphanage, he had plenty of time to make his fortune and stop by Genoa City to dazzle Dina and impregnate her with Jack.

Y&R spoilers from Soap Central promise that Jack will soon face his worst nightmare. What could be worse than finding out the man that he hates most in this world, The Mustache, is his big brother? Several hints dropped recently that this might be the shocking reveal coming that could forever change the legacy families on the classic CBS soap. Given how drastically that Mal Young changed JT Hellstrom (Thad Luckinbill) and made him a woman abuser and all-around rage monster, this twist would be tame by comparison.

Catch up on Y&R spoilers for the week of March 26-30 and check back here often for the latest The Young and the Restless spoilers and news.