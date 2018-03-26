NFL Rumors: Odell Beckham Trade To 49ers Would Make Jimmy Garoppolo Jump From Good To Great, ’12UP’ Reports

Nick Brown of '12UP' said that Odell Beckham Jr. could help San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo on his development.

Odell Beckham Jr. is expected to be mentioned in numerous trade rumors in the coming days. The New York Giants appear ready to move on from their star wide receiver, who recently made headlines for the wrong reason.

Giants owner John Mara said that nobody is untouchable in trades as long as they will get a reasonable package in return, according to NJ Advance Media. And if the Giants are really trading Beckham, Nick Brown of 12UP believes that the San Francisco 49ers will be an ideal landing spot for the troubled receiver.

The 49ers are rebuilding in the hope of becoming a serious Super Bowl contender again. San Francisco already has a solid quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo, who recently signed a five-year deal after getting traded from the New England Patriots. However, they still need to surround him with high-quality pieces.

They made another huge step earlier this month when they signed former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman to a three-year, $39 million contract. Brown said that the 49ers need to add a big-name receiver to finish their rebuild, and he is convinced that Beckham fits that billing.

Brown said that Beckham is the wide receiver Garoppolo needs to “make the jump from good to great” next season. He also believes that a Beckham-to-49ers trade is not impossible to make because San Francisco has the assets to create an attractive trade package for the Giants.

Al Bello / Getty Images

Matt Lombardo of NJ Advance Media also agreed to that assessment, saying that Beckham could make a huge impact on Garoppolo’s development. He compared the potential relationship to the Alshon Jeffery-Carson Wentz tandem of the Philadelphia Eagles last season. He also said that the 49ers can make a deal work by sending a 2018 second-round pick, fourth-round pick, and a 2019 second-round pick.

However, while Brown and Lombardo are convinced that a Beckham trade for the 49ers is likely to happen, Chris Biderman of USA Today’s Ninerswire thinks otherwise. Biderman pointed out that 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and general manager John Lynch are putting a lot of emphasis on locker room fit and character when adding players to the team.

Beckham was involved in several off-the-field controversies. He recently made noise after he was seen in a video in a room with a questionable white powder, according to The Big Lead. Biderman believes that the off-the-field baggage that the 25-year-old wide receiver carries could make Lynch and Shanahan avoid trading for him, especially if the Giants ask for multiple picks or a first-round pick in the upcoming 2018 NFL Draft.