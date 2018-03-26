Stormy Daniels Sues President Trump’s Lawyer, Michael Cohen, For Defamation [Video]

President Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen, has been sued by Stormy Daniels for defamation.

The fallout from Stormy Daniels’ interview with 60 Minutes has taken a new turn on Monday, March 26. As reported by NBC News, Stormy’s lawyer added an amendment to an existing lawsuit, with the latest claims from Stormy’s team alleging that Michael Cohen defamed her by essentially calling her a liar. Stormy’s lawyer, Michael Avenatti, has filed the suit against Cohen, President Donald Trump’s lawyer, with the defamation allegations added on Monday.

Stormy’s attorney filed the new defamation charge against Cohen for his previous denials of the alleged affair between Daniels and Trump in 2006, basically denying the incident happened and calling Stormy a liar, according to Avenatti. Cohen’s alleged lie was that an affair between President Donald Trump and Stormy never happened. Since Avenatti says that his client did in fact have an adulterous affair with Trump – and can prove it by identifying his “genitalia” if need be, as reported by the Inquisitr – Cohen is the one who allegedly defamed Stormy by claiming she wasn’t telling the truth.

The additional legal filing happened in a Los Angeles federal court, and took place the day after Stormy’s highly viewed 60 Minutes interview drew 22 million viewers. As can be seen in the below tweet from Avenatti, Stormy’s lawyer noted that her 60 Minutes interview enjoyed higher ratings than any of Trump’s Apprentice show ratings, and “crushed” Trump’s November 2016 appearance on 60 Minutes.

Since this is what really matters (LOL), the ratings for my client's @stormydaniels appearance on @60minutes last night CRUSHED (BY MILLIONS) any Apprentice show in the last ten years as well as Mr. Trump's Nov 2016 appearance. #priorities https://t.co/JYVODdZKUH — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 26, 2018

Stormy’s amended lawsuit includes the claim that Cohen “aggressively sought to silence Ms. Clifford as part of an effort to avoid her telling the truth, thus helping to ensure he won the Presidential Election.” The suit calls the NDA a “hush agreement” that was created with illegal intentions. Cohen has not yet commented on the new lawsuit accusing him of defamation.

The White House has claimed that no affair with Trump and Stormy has happened, and claimed that Trump wasn’t involved in any threats against Daniels. According to Raj Shah, a White House spokesperson, “The President doesn’t believe that any of the claims Ms. Daniels made in the interview are accurate.” That’s the statement that was made in the White House’s daily briefing on Monday, prior to the defamation lawsuit against Cohen being filed.