Stormy Daniels Gets Cease And Desist Letter After ’60 Minutes’ Interview

Stormy Daniels didn't pull off her '60 Minutes' interview without ruffling some legal feathers.

Stormy Daniels told a chilling tale during her interview on 60 Minutes about a man coming up to her in a parking lot and threatening her with harm. First, she claims the unknown man told her to “Leave Trump alone. Forget the story,” reports Fox News. Then, Stormy alleges this man bent down to look at her infant daughter, who was in her car seat, and continued to say a few words.

Stormy goes on to say that this man told her, “That’s a beautiful little girl. It’d be a shame if something happened to her mom.”

Anderson Cooper listened to what Stormy had to say and asked her if she knew who this man was. She told him “no” but swore if she ever saw him again, she would recognize him immediately.

He also asked her if she went to police, but she didn’t do that out of fear, she conveyed to Cooper. At one point, she was called on by Cooper to explain why she signed a document denying any sexual relationship with Trump, according to the Guardian.

She told Cooper that she “signed a false statement” only because she was told that “they can make your life a living hell.”

Cooper then asked her who “they” were behind the threats, and she said, “I’m not exactly sure who they were. I believe it to be Michael Cohen.”

The man she named is Trump’s attorney — the man who admitted to paying Daniels $130,000 out of his own funds.

Michael Cohen’s attorney sent Stormy Daniels a cease and desist letter, which also demanded an apology from the former adult film star. That apology request was due to Stormy suggesting Cohen had anything to do with the “thug” who she claims approached her in the parking lot.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

The cease and desist letter accuses Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, of making a claim regarding Mr. Cohen. The request cited how Stormy suggested that “he was responsible for an alleged thug who supposedly visited Ms. Clifford, while she was with her daughter, and made an alleged threat to (Stormy) Ms. Clifford,” according to Vox.

Cohen’s lawyer’s letter demands that Stormy and her lawyer, Michael Avenatti, not make any “further false and defamatory statements” regarding Cohen. The letter also demanded that they retract what Stormy said about Cohen and issue an apology for what was said about him during her 60 Minutes interview.

Stormy’s lawyer told CBS This Morning that he is attempting to find the person who terrified his client. Despite this incident occurring back in 2011, Stormy said she is positive she would still recognize this man.

Trump has maintained he did not have an affair with Daniels since the allegations first came to light. Despite Stormy telling the world that she never had an affair with Trump when these allegations first emerged, she is now saying that she did. An excerpt from the cease and desist letter is seen below.