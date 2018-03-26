Ryan Reynolds And Chris Evans Respond To Plea To Help Young ‘Avengers’ Fan With Days To Live, Plan To Meet Boy

The actors sprung into action to help the terminally ill boy.

Ryan Reynolds and Chris Evans take their duties as Marvel superheroes very seriously.

On Sunday, Fox News anchor Shannon Bream took to Twitter to help an unidentified boy with a terminal illness and only a few days to live. The boy is a big fan of the Avengers, and she was trying to find a connection with any of the actors who played the Marvel superheroes.

“Need your help Twitterverse – trying to help a young boy who is dying,” Bream wrote. “He probably has just days and all he want is a greeting from one of the Avengers. If you have a celeb connection, please let me know. Otherwise, could you help out with a RT? Thank you in advance!”

It only took a few hours before the message reached the Avengers. Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in the Marvel movie series, replied that he would be happy to help. Ryan Reynolds also responded, noting that he would be happy to bring auxiliary character Deadpool to life for the young boy.

“I’m more of a ‘Reserve Avenger.’ But happy to help,” Reynolds wrote.

As People noted, they were not the only ones to spring into action. Paul Bettany, who plays the voice of J.A.R.V.I.S. in the Iron Man series and has gone on to play Vision, also offered his services as “the purple one.”

They not only play heroes on the big screen, Chris Evans and Ryan Reynolds play the part off screen as well. https://t.co/CT9EzjbXZJ — NBCWashington (@nbcwashington) March 26, 2018

This is not the first time an actor has brought an iconic hero to life for a terminally ill fan. Late last year, a long-untold story emerged about the lengths Mark Hamill went to meet with a Star Wars fan who was facing a terminal illness. Screenwriter Ed Solomon shared his account of it on Twitter, saying there was a young boy with a serious illness whose final wish was to meet Luke Skywalker. Solomon had never met Hamill but had a line to the actor’s agent, so he made a call. Hamill called back within 90 seconds, Solomon recalled, and said he would be happy to meet with the boy.

The boy’s condition was deteriorating quickly and he was having a difficult time separating fantasy from reality, so Hamill spent hours in character as Luke Skywalker, patiently talking with the boy and answering his questions, even when the boy asked the same question three times in a row. Carrie Fisher also agreed to meet the boy as Princess Leia, but the boy’s condition progressed too far before she was able to travel to meet him.

It was not clear when Chris Evans, Ryan Reynolds, and the other Marvel superheroes planned to meet the young boy, but a few hours after the first message, Shannon Bream took to Twitter to offer huge thanks to everyone who helped make the special moment happen.