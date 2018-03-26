Adam Levine Could Reportedly Leave ‘The Voice’ This Year, Claims ‘Radar Online’

Adam has allegedly signed a new contact with 'The Voice' which only lasts until the end of 2018.

Adam Levine could allegedly be free to leave The Voice after Season 15, Radar Online is reporting. The site is claiming that that Maroon 5 singer has signed a new contract to stay with the show until the end of next season, which means he would be open to take a little time away — or even leave the series forever — after the currently airing episodes wrap up in December.

According to the site, Levine and NBC executives were recently “all able to strike a deal that made everyone happy” and ensures the star sticks around a little while longer, but added that the contract only “ensures Adam will remain on the show at least until the end of next season.”

The latest report means the father of two could potentially make the decision to leave the show after Season 15 in late 2018, that is unless he signs a new contract with the network to stick around even longer into 2019.

Speculation was rife earlier this year that Adam may have been looking to take a break from appearing on every episode after the current season – which is airing on NBC on both Monday and Tuesday nights – due his wife Behati Prinsloo giving birth to their second child, Gio Grace, in February, though Radar Online is claiming that that’s not the case right now.

A source told the site that he allegedly has no plans to quit and leave his spinning red chair on the show until at least the end of Season 15, stating, “Adam loves The Voice and is not planning on taking a hiatus.”

“The producers know that Adam is the reason that so many fans tune in every week and they are not going to risk losing viewers,” the insider added of Levine’s reported deal to stick around at least until the end of the year.

Neither Levine nor NBC have publicly commented on the latest round of contract rumors, though the father of two has spoken about potentially leaving in the past and has claimed that he’s pretty unlikely to ever take a season off to return later as past coaches have done.

Adam Levine with Blake Shelton and former ‘The Voice’ coaches CeeLo Green and Christina Aguilera, plus host Carson Daly Joe Scarnici / Getty Images

“I will tell you this much: I will never take a season off,” Adam — who, with Blake Shelton, is the only coach to have appeared on every single episode — told Yahoo! Music last year amid rumors his time on the series could be coming to an end.

He then added of quitting, “If I take a season off, it will be for every season thereafter, in perpetuity, for the rest of my life.”

Adam – who joked about wanting to make Shelton “suffer” on the series in some recently released The Voice outtakes – then continued, “Inevitably, when that day [when I quit] comes — unless I’m on the show until it’s done, who knows? — I would entrust my position with very few people.”

Gossip Cop denied reports in December 2017 alleging that Adam would be “taking a year off” from The Voice this year, but noted that “it’s certainly possible that Levine could opt out of season 15, which is likely to air next fall.”

NBC is expected to officially announce the all-important coaching line-up for The Voice Season 15 in the summer.

Adam Levine currently appears on Season 14 of The Voice alongside fellow coaches Blake, Kelly Clarkson, and Alicia Keys on NBC on Monday and Tuesday nights. Season 15 of the popular singing show is expected to debut on the network in the autumn.