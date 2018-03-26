March Madness 2018 Odds: NCAA Final Four Odds For Villanova, Kansas, Loyola, & Michigan

A look at the favorites to win Saturday's NCAA Tournament games and who might take the championship home.

It’s all down to four teams, as the March Madness 2018 odds have been published for the Final Four squads at this year’s NCAA Tournament. This year’s group will play games this coming Saturday in San Antonio, Texas, the site of the Kansas Jayhawks’ previous championship win. Bill Self’s latest Jayhawks team is joined by an experienced Villanova Wildcats team, as well as the Michigan Wolverines, and Cinderellas of the tournament, Loyola-Chicago Ramblers. All four seem worthy of being here after great runs through their regions. Here’s a look at the odds for the upcoming games as well as who may win the 2018 NCAA Tournament next Monday.

With two games on the slate, fans will be glued to their televisions or other streaming devices this coming Saturday to watch the four contenders of 2018. All four schools have won at least one championship, with some more recent than others. The first of the two games features schools that have won the title once, but it’s been nearly three decades or so. In a role they love to use to prove doubters wrong, the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers are once again underdogs. Odds Shark lists their opponents, the Michigan Wolverines, to win by at least 10.5 points on the spread.

In the later game of the day, the Villanova Wildcats may be surprising favorites against fellow No. 1 seed Kansas. However, Jay Wright’s team has been crushing the competition. They’re a five-point favorite as of this report to win this huge matchup between two recent NCAA champions. Nova cut down the nets just two seasons ago, while Kansas won the title back in 2008. However, both teams look as solid as ever.

The Wolverines won the National Championship back in 1989, while it’s been 55 years since Loyola-Chicago won it all. In ’89, Michigan bested Seton Hall by just a point, while Loyola prevailed over Cincinnati by two points in the 1963 championship game.

Thanks for voting #NovaNation, @jalenbrunson1 is your Player of the Game from yesterday’s Elite 8 W over Texas Tech!#LetsMarchNova #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/pAnaPM7OyC — Villanova MBB (@NovaMBB) March 26, 2018

The Final Four teams have a clear favorite when it comes to winning it this year. Loyola checks in at 8 to 1 odds while Kansas is a 16 to 5 favorite to win it all, per Vegas Insider’s future odds. The Michigan Wolverines are a step above the Jayhawks with 12 to 5 odds, while Villanova is the 6 to 5 favorite to win the 2018 men’s basketball title.

Although the Virginia Cavaliers were considered No. 1 overall seed, that quickly changed with their exit as the Wildcats soon showed why maybe they deserved that distinction.