Melania Trump Responds To Stormy Daniels’ ’60 Minutes’ Interview, First Lady’s Spokesperson Answers ‘NBC News’

Melania Trump responds to questions about Stormy Daniels' interview through her spokesperson. First lady's spokesperson tells 'NBC News' where her priorities are now.

Melania Trump responded to questions about the Stormy Daniels interview that aired on 60 Minutes Sunday night. NBC News asked the first lady if she watched the adult film star’s interview or had any comment about Daniels’ allegations that she had an affair with her husband. Melania’s spokesperson gave a brief answer to the burning questions.

The first lady’s communications director, Stephanie Grisham, told the news source where Melania’s priorities are at now.

“She’s focused on being a mom and is quite enjoying spring break at Mar-a-Lago while working on future projects,” Grisham said.

Grisham made no reference to the president or the cheating scandal that’s plaguing him in the headlines.

Melania Trump signaled soon after 60 Minutes aired on Sunday night that her main priority is her 11-year-old son, Barron. Grisham took to Twitter soon after the interview to urge news outlets reporting on “speculations” and “salacious gossip” that there’s a minor child whose name should be left out. The message was perceived as a loud and clear indicator that Melania’s immediate concern was for her son. While the media might wonder how the first lady is coping with all of the allegations, she’s not speaking about it publicly.

Last week, ex-Playboy model Karen McDougal interviewed with CNN‘s Anderson Cooper regarding her allegations that she had an affair with Donald Trump around the same time that Stormy Daniels did, which was in 2006. Both women contend that they had a months-long affair with Trump soon after Melania gave birth to Barron.

The president and Melania Trump weren’t together when the Stormy Daniels interview was broadcast. Trump returned to Washington, D.C., while his wife stayed behind in Mar-a-Lago with Barron. They’ll remain there this week for spring break. It’s an annual tradition for the family.

While I know the media is enjoying speculation & salacious gossip, Id like to remind people there’s a minor child who’s name should be kept out of news stories when at all possible. — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) March 26, 2018

A distinct pattern with Melania has been observed when negative headlines peak about the president’s alleged affairs. When news broke of Trump’s entanglement with Daniels, Melania backed out of accompanying her husband to Devos, Switzerland, for an economic summit. She later rode in a separate car to the State of the Union Address and arrived solo at Air Force One before flying to Mar-a-Lago in Florida. The pair may have been on the same plane, but a new routine of arriving separately to the aircraft has only added to speculations that trouble exists in the marriage. When they exited the plane in Palm Beach on Friday, the first lady walked past her husband and quickly got inside the awaiting SUV with Barron.

In the meantime, Melania Trump is reportedly keeping her focus strictly on Barron and other projects, with one presumably being her cyber-bullying initiative.