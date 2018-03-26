‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Is Tired Of Fans Calling Her A ‘Bad Mom’

Amber Portwood has been on television for several years now. The Teen Mom OG cameras have caught her highs and lows, leaving her open to criticism from everyone who tunes into the show. After dealing with addiction and serving time in prison, Portwood has worked hard to better herself for her daughter, Leah.

After hooking up with Matt Baier, things changed for Amber Portwood. The criticism came harder and faster. She revealed that she was struggling with several mental health issues on top of trying to remain sober. Things between Baier and Portwood began to go downhill, and eventually, the two split after a few years together. This caused Amber to miss seeing Leah during her scheduled time on a few different occasions. According to OK Magazine, Amber Portwood is tired of people labeling her a “bad mom” because of the missed time. She was going through a lot but insists that doesn’t have anything to do with her parenting capabilities.

The criticism is going to keep coming at Amber Portwood in the coming months. She announced she was expecting another child last year, and her baby is due in May. Portwood and Andrew Glennon will be having a little boy, something they have both expressed excitement over. While she was around for Leah’s beginning, she has not raised a child on her own yet. This will be the first child for Glennon as well, making it a learning experience for all.

Love my little family???????????? A post shared by Amber Leann Portwood (@realamberlportwood1__) on Jan 31, 2018 at 6:01pm PST

Tonight’s episode of Teen Mom OG will feature Amber Portwood talking about the hate she gets on social media about her involvement with Leah. Gary Shirley has also talked about the absence Leah deals with when it comes to her mother. Portwood has a lot of things happening in her life right now. The next few months are going to be spent prepping for the arrival of her son, and the haters will be out in full force.

Teen Mom OG will be wrapping up the season soon, and Amber Portwood was not able to attend the reunion taping. She did some segments through video chat, but it isn’t the same as seeing her in person. Two of her co-stars suffered miscarriages in 2017 and seeing her could have been hard on them. Portwood hasn’t talked about whether she would return for another Teen Mom OG season, but with a baby on the way, the chances look good.