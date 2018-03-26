Hoda Kotb Shares Adorable Family Photo With 1-Year-Old Daughter Haley Joy & Boyfriend Joel Schiffman

Hoda posted the sweetest photo with her 1-year-old as they celebrated her boyfriend's 53rd birthday.

Today anchor Hoda Kotb made it a family affair to celebrate her boyfriend Joel Schiffman’s latest birthday. Kotb turned to her Instagram account on March 25 to proudly show off her sweet family as the trio gathered together to mark Joel’s 53rd birthday with a cake, Entertainment Tonight reports.

Hoda posted the adorable snap of herself and her family to the social media site, which showed the couple gathering around 1-year-old daughter Haley Joy in her highchair as Joel held up his birthday cake to the camera. The cake appeared to be handmade by the popular NBC news anchor and featured the words “Happy B-day Joel.”

The happy family smiled big for the camera as Kotb marked the big family occasion with a photo. They looked happier than ever as the star captioned the image uploaded to her account, “Oh happy day!!!” alongside a heart and a baby emoji.

The beautiful family moment came shortly after Hoda gushed over her boyfriend in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, where she admitted that Joel – who she began dating in five years ago in 2013 – is the “perfect fit” for her.

“I met the right man at the right time in my life, and Joel is the perfect fit for me,” Kotb told the site of finding the love of her life a little later in life following her divorce from former husband Burzis Kanga in 2008 after three years of marriage.

“The fact that I found the man I’ve dreamt of and the life I’ve dreamt of at this stage in my life should let other women know sometimes if you wait, it comes later,” she continued of her relationship with the businessman.

Joel is also Haley’s father, as the couple made the decision to adopt her together in February 2017.

As Inquisitr previously reported, it was only earlier this year that Kotb also gave fans a glimpse into how she and Schiffman celebrated their daughter Haley’s very first birthday together in mid-February via the social media site.

Little Haley turned one on Valentine’s Day (February 14) while her mom was away in Pyeongchang, South Korea, presenting NBC’s coverage of the 2018 Olympics from the Asian country, per People.

Hoda revealed on Instagram that she and Joel actually celebrated their daughter’s big birthday together before she jetted off for her work trip.

The Today anchor posted several beautiful photos of the youngster being presented with her birthday cake to her official account, as well as a video of herself and her husband singing “Happy Birthday” to her.

“It’s already Valentine’s Day in South Korea and I am missing my Valentine’s baby!” Hoda wrote on Instagram last month on Haley Joy’s first birthday of how she was thinking of her little girl on her big day, despite being thousands of miles away.

Hoda added that she and her boyfriend had “celebrated little Haley’s bday before I left.”