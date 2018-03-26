‘Counting On’ Returns This Summer: Jessa Duggar Contemplates Third Pregnancy, Josiah Duggar Begins Courtship

'Counting On' has been renewed for another season on TLC.

Counting On is coming back this summer with a new love story and lots of baby talk. A sneak peek of the upcoming season has already been released, and it teases that fans will get a front-row seat to some major life events. Three Duggars are shown preparing to become first-time parents, and another sibling considers the possibility of expanding her family. Meanwhile, a male member of the Duggar clan begins his journey to the altar.

On Friday, People shared a preview of the summer season of Counting On. Jessa Duggar did the voiceover for the video. According to the mother of two, there’s a lot of “crazy” stuff for viewers to see because “babies, relationships and milestones are always happening” in the world of the super-sized Duggar family. Fans have already watched Joy-Anna Duggar give birth in a Counting On special, but the upcoming season will backtrack a bit. This will give the new mom an opportunity to share more details about what her pregnancy was like. One clip shows a doctor examining Joy-Anna and talking to her about an “initial risk assessment.”

Joy-Anna told her family that she was pregnant during a previous episode of Counting On, but viewers will get to watch at least two other baby announcements this summer. In one scene, Joseph Duggar and his wife, Kendra Caldwell, tell a group of family members that they have something to tell them. The couple already has their nursery set up when they decide to surprise everyone with their big baby news.

Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo announce their pregnancy to the family by inviting them to their home in Laredo, Texas. The tears start flowing when Michelle Duggar finds out that she’s about to be a grandmother again, and she gives her daughter a big hug.

Before Jinger and Jeremy begin preparing for their own child, they get a little firsthand parenting experience by agreeing to babysit their friends’ three kids. One of the children crawls all over their dining room table, and another one informs Jeremy that he doesn’t “take a nap anymore” when the flustered father-to-be tries to talk him into going to sleep.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald are also shown discussing their future family plans in the Counting On trailer. The couple currently has their hands full with 2-year-old Spurgeon and 1-year-old Henry. However, they’ve said in the past that they definitely don’t plan on just having two kids.

“What if we have another kid by the end of four years?” Ben asks his wife in the teaser video.

Jessa doesn’t say anything in response, but the look on her face suggests that she isn’t quite ready for baby number three. Last year, she told People that she and Ben want to have “many future babies,” and she said that they’re still interested in adopting someday. However, the couple needs to find a larger house before they expand their brood again.

Earlier this month, a rep for Jessa Duggar told E! News that there’s no truth to the rumors that she’s currently expecting, but perhaps she’ll get pregnant in time for her baby announcement to coincide with the Counting On season premiere.

????@ben_seewald A post shared by Jessa Seewald (@jessaseewald) on Apr 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

The summer season won’t be all about babies. At the end of the Counting On preview, Josiah Duggar is shown asking Lauren Swanson if she’ll begin a courtship with him. Back in January, Josiah and Lauren announced that they were officially a couple in a TLC video. Lauren said that Josiah surprised her by popping the courtship question during a girls’ night. Six weeks later, they revealed that they were engaged.

Viewers will also get to see what Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell did during their honeymoon in Greece. Unfortunately for Jana Duggar fans, she doesn’t make an appearance in the trailer at all.

TLC hasn’t shared an exact date for the summer season premiere of Counting On, but fans can check out this season’s 2-hour finale tonight at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.