Dates, Details, And Ticket Sale Date Revealed For Disney’s D23 Expo 2019

One of the biggest news and entertainment events of the years is coming back in 2019 and tickets go on sale this summer.

It is one of the biggest entertainment conventions every two years: D23 Expo has been announced for 2019 and the dates have been confirmed. Disney has selected late August for next year’s convention; the expo had been slowly creeping up to the start of the summer every couple of years. Now, we have learned the exact dates, some details for the D23 Expo, and the date that advance ticket sales will officially begin.

Last year at the D23 Expo, Disney revealed huge news about movies, TV shows, park projects, new resorts, and so much more. Meanwhile, on the convention floor, guests were dressed in different costumes, seeing amazing displays, meeting celebrities, and buying great merchandise.

On Monday, Oh My Disney revealed that the D23 Expo will return to the Anaheim Convention Center from August 23-25, 2019. Plans are already being put in place for what could be discussed, things that may be announced, and celebrities who may possibly show up to thrill the fans.

Over the course of the weekend, every single thing that people love about Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and more will be brought to life. Along with that, there will also be plenty of new things revealed for the very first time, as well as returning events and exhibits.

For guests wanting tickets, advance ticket sales will officially begin on August 23, 2018.

While guests will likely have to wait until next year for details about who will be a special guest or what kinds of announcements may be made, Disney has given a small preview of what’s to come. Here are some of the things that guests can expect at the D23 Expo 2019.

Disney Legends Ceremony

Walt Disney Archives exhibit

Daily parades on the show-room floor

Mousequerade costume contest

D23 Expo Design Challenge

D23 Expo Emporium and other stores

The return of Hall D23, Center Stage, Stage 28, and the Expo Arena

The D23 Expo is going to be one of the biggest events in 2019, and Disney is making sure that guests are already getting excited about it. Last year, Disney revealed more on the new lands coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, the new Tron attraction at Magic Kingdom, Marvel movies, the Star Wars-themed resort, and so much more. Now, we know the dates for next year and when to get tickets, so don’t miss out on being a part of all the magic that the D23 Expo has to offer.