‘My 600-Lb Life’ Doctor Has Been Sued For Botching Surgery, Per Multiple Reports

Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, who came to fame because of "My 600-Lb Life," is currently facing several malpractice lawsuits.

On the hit TLC show, My 600-Lb Life, Dr. Younan Nowzaradan is touted as one of the greatest things to happen to his patients, especially as he performs surgery on them that, literally, changes their lives. Unfortunately, however, the recent scandals that have come his way suggest that all may not be as it seems.

According to Radar Online, and several other outlets, the unwitting star of My 600-Lb Life is facing several malpractice lawsuits because of the number of times he “botched” the procedure used by patients on the show to get thin.

The latest lawsuit was filed in Harris County, Texas, where the former patient sued Dr. Nowzaradan and the St. Joseph’s Medical Center for “personal injury damages.” In the suit, the Plaintiff (whose true identity has been obscured to protect her privacy) claims that she went into the medical center to get an umbilical hernia removed on January 29, 2014. The Plaintiff alleged that she has to wear a girdle two years after the surgery, and that she had drainage tubes left inside of her for more than six weeks, even when the procedure only required that the drainage tubes be left inside her for a few days.

The end result of this botched procedure was devastating.

“[The plaintiff] no longer has a navel, as a result of the procedure,” the petition read. “[The plaintiff]’s abdomen is deformed. [The plaintiff] continues to have severe lower abdominal pain and has developed distention of the abdomen. [The plaintiff] experiences extreme pain in her abdomen that restricts normal movement.”

As a result of this procedure, the Plaintiff in the lawsuit is demanding that she receive more than $1 million in damages for pain and suffering.

For his part, the My 600-Lb Life doctor has categorically denied the accusations made by the Plaintiff, and has asked the courts for a jury trial as opposed to a bench trial (which, according to some legal experts, tend to go better for defendants). This is the third malpractice suit that the doctor has faced in five years; the first suit was dismissed, while the second is still ongoing.