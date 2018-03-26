Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Gorgeous Family Photos On Caribbean Vacation

Catherine Zeta-Jones posts lovely family photos from tropical getaway on Instagram.

Catherine Zeta-Jones shared more photos from her current getaway in the Caribbean, and they’re stunning. The actress posted images of her family enjoying their time in the Dominican Republic against the backdrop of a surreal tropical paradise.

Hello! Magazine reports that Zeta-Jones and her husband, Michael Douglas, brought along their two children for the vacation. Dylan, 17, and Carys, 14, are in several of the photos that the Cocaine Godmother star posted to her Instagram account on Sunday.

“Family,” Catherine Zeta-Jones captioned the Instagram snap, which had four photos total in the collage.

In the top left photo, Catherine and Michael are embraced and kissing as they frolic in the blue water. A second black-and-white image shows Carys sitting on a bench. Dylan is also seen in a black-and-white photo sleeping on a boat, and the last photo shows him and Carys hugging in the water.

The picturesque photos are a hit with Catherine’s fans on Instagram. They commented on how wonderful it is that the family is enjoying quality time in picturesque Punta Cana.

It’s not often Catherine’s kids are seen on her Instagram account, but she shares photos of them anytime they’re on a family trip.

A few days earlier, Zeta-Jones shared a video of her dancing with her son during the tropical getaway. Watch the fun video at the bottom.

Family❤️ A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Mar 25, 2018 at 9:51am PDT

Last week, Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a photo of her wearing a bikini as she gazed out at the tropical ocean from her hotel balcony. She captioned it, “Morning.” Another one featured her swimming on her back in the water.

Shall we dance?seize the moment❤️#funwithson A post shared by Catherine Zeta-Jones (@catherinezetajones) on Mar 23, 2018 at 11:06am PDT

Before the family arrived in the Dominican Republic, they were in Canada on vacation. Catherine posted photos of her and Michael taking to the slopes for some snow skiing. The 48-year-old also shared a then-and-now image of the family at their cottage in Canada. They re-created an old photo that was shot when Carys and Dylan were younger and held by their parents in front of the cottage. The photo below shows them doing their best to replicate the photo. Swipe to see the second photo in which the teenagers were much younger and in their parents’ arms.

Hopefully, Catherine Zeta-Jones will share more family photos of their fun-filled vacation for everyone to see before they return home.