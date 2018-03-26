WWE News: ‘WrestleMania 34’ Battle Royal Odds Reveal Possible Surprise Match Entrants & Winners

The men's and women's matches could provide a number of surprise superstars involved.

When WWE’s WrestleMania 34 takes place in a few weeks, there will be two huge battle royal matches as part of the event with potential for surprises. Just like the WWE Royal Rumble matches several months ago, a number of competitors who haven’t necessarily been competing in a while, or on the main roster, could get involved. Based on recent sportsbook odds, it gives an indication for the potential of a few former superstars and NXT stars to join the matches.

The latest WrestleMania 34 betting odds at sportsbooks including, 32 Red sportsbook online, show off a listing of potential winners for the upcoming men’s and women’s battle royal matches. For the women, this is one of several big matches to honor the division on the “grandest stage of them all.” It underwent a name change due to the controversy surrounding former women’s champion Fabulous Moolah. Still, as Stephanie McMahon indicated, the match will look to provide a spotlight for their women’s division and how they’ve progressed.

Right now, “The Boss” Sasha Banks (even) leads the way in the women’s match, followed by Becky Lynch (2/1), and Bayley (3/1). However, Nikki Bella is listed fourth overall at 5 to 1 odds followed by NXT’s Shayna Baszler (8/1), and Brie Bella (10/1). Nikki and Brie were involved in the first-ever women’s Royal Rumble match with Nikki the second-to-last remaining superstar.

Other notable candidates on the women’s odds include Ember Moon (141/), Kharma (20/1), Michelle McCool (20/1) and Candice LeRae at 80 to 1. Former divas or wrestling personalities on the list include Vickie Guerrero, Molly Holly, Kelly Kelly, Alundra Blayze, Gail Kim, Ivory, Jacqueline, and Trish Stratus. In terms of surprises, two males are listed: James Ellsworth and Santino Marella, each of whom are 100 to 1 favorites to win.

Over on the men’s side, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal marks the fifth edition of the big match for the men. The winner walks away with the gigantic Andre trophy in his honor. It also provides a way to pack a good number of superstars into this match that can’t be part of the WrestleMania 34 card. Previous winners of the match have included Cesaro, The Big Show, Baron Corbin, and Mojo Rawley.

Leading the way on the favorites to win this year are Elias at 2 to 1 and Rusev at 3 to 1. Each of these superstars has had strong runs with the fans in terms of getting over or drawing heat for Raw and SmackDown. Right up near them on the list of contenders are Big Cass and Samoa Joe, each who are rumored to return soon, and hold 9 to 2 odds to win this annual match.

All of the aforementioned superstars who be a great choice as winner, but there are possible surprise winners, based on the odds. Bobby Lashley is a 10 to 1 favorite to win, but so are the Big Show, Bill Goldberg, Adam Cole, Mark Henry, Kane, Jeff Hardy and Daniel Bryan. Of those listed, Cole, Hardy, and Kane seem most likely to appear as the others are either retired or in action at Mania.

The list of men’s possible entrants in the match is long so there are some longshots. For fans chanting for CM Punk to come back, he’s tied with James Ellsworth, James Storm, and Vince McMahon at 66 to 1 odds. Stone Cold Steve Austin and Shawn Michaels are at 160 to 1 odds to win. Ric Flair and X-Pac are at both at 300 to 1 favorites to win, while current President Donald Trump has the longest of odds at 400 to 1.

In terms of some early predictions, one has to think Sasha Banks or Bayley might win the women’s battle royal to further their feud after Mania, although it’s possible WWE has both lose to further that feud. Over on the men’s side, it could really go a number of ways, but a returning Big Cass would make a smart choice to win. That’s if he returns and he’s not Braun Strowman’s surprise partner in the Raw tag team title match.