‘Teen Mom 2’: Briana DeJesus Reveals She Has Her Eye On A New Man, Reports ‘In Touch’

Briana DeJesus is looking for love online.

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus is ready to move on from her rocky relationship with co-star Javi Marroquin and find love again. The mother-of-two previously dated her MTV co-star after being friends with him for years. However, things didn’t work out and they ended their messy relationship earlier this year.

According to a March 25 report by In Touch Weekly Magazine, Briana DeJesus is officially back on the market and looking for love. The Teen Mom 2 star has reportedly decided to try her luck online and has signed up for the popular dating app, Tinder.

Briana DeJesus revealed her big dating news via Twitter. DeJesus claimed that she has always had Tinder and that one of her friends made her an account years ago. The Teen Mom 2 star says she decided to log back in to her account and has now been matched with a police officer. DeJesus also told her followers online that she is “patiently waiting” for the officer to send her a direct message in hopes of getting to know him a bit better, adding that “A man in uniform is so fine.”

Meanwhile, Javi Marroquin has also moved on from his relationship with Briana DeJesus. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Javi recently revealed that he and his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, were talking about getting back together, but that he decided the relationship just couldn’t work. The Teen Mom 2 dad then decided to reconnect with his ex-girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, and the two are currently back together. Marroquin revealed that he wants to do things differently with Lauren this time around, and that she’s the only relationship he’s had in years which hasn’t been impacted by television.

When Briana DeJesus found out about Javi Marroquin’s possible reunion with Kailyn Lowry and his relationship with Lauren Comeau, she revealed that the Teen Mom 2 star always needs to be in a relationship. “If he’s not with somebody he’s going to find somebody,” she stated, adding that she believes Javi only dated her to get more screen time on the reality TV show.

Fans can see Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin when Teen Mom 2 returns to MTV with new episodes later this year.