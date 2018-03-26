Portugal Vs Netherlands Live Stream, TV Channel, & Kick-Off Time

European powerhouses Portugal and Netherlands will go head to head for what should be an exciting contest in the international friendly fixture this Monday at Stade de Geneve, reports Goal. Fans can watch the Portugal vs Netherlands game live online through the live-streaming link provided below.

In the last game, Cristiano Ronaldo scored two late goals for Portugal to cancel out Mohamed Salah’s 56th minute lead to give an impressive 2-1 victory for the European champions.

Portugal’s journey to the 2018’s World cup began after they snatched the top spot in their group courtesy of a 2-0 win against Switzerland in the last round of the qualification. Cristiano Ronaldo and company are definitely one of the favorites to challenge this year’s World Cup trophy in Russia.

The 2016’s European champions are placed at the third position in the FIFA World rankings with 1360 points. After the triumph of 2016’s UEFA Euro Cup, the Portuguese side had a terrific couple of months with most of the international wins in their belt. And lately, Portugal has been in sublime form with a six-match unbeaten run.

Meanwhile, Netherlands’ dreams of making to the World Cup 2018 shattered following their disappointing first half of the World Cup qualifiers. With the deflated emotions of not making it into the grandest football event, the Dutch side went on a roll with five-game undefeated streak. However, their momentum was halted by the Three Lions as the Dutch suffered a 1-0 loss against England in Friday’s confrontation.

The Netherlands is sitting at 21st position in the FIFA World rankings and have managed 964 points in the process. The Friday’s defeat has added sheer pressure on the Dutch side as they have to lock horns with the strong Portuguese side.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

The two European heavyweights have faced 12 times against each other in the past. Portugal commendably leads the head to head battle with the 7-1 advantage and will look forward to continuing their sheer dominance over their European counterparts in this exciting fixture.

TV Channel And Channel

In the US, the game will air live on ESPN Deportes USA, ESPN3 USA, ESPN Deportes+ USA, and WatchESPN. Fans can also watch the game live online through the live-streaming link provided below.

Start Time for Portugal vs Netherlands Live Streaming

The scheduled time for the game for various regions are given below:

Portugal – 7:30 p.m. Monday

Netherlands – 8:30 p.m. Monday

UK – 7:30 p.m. Monday

USA – 2:30 p.m. Monday

Where To Watch Portugal vs Netherlands Live Stream?

You can watch Portugal vs Netherlands live online through bet365.