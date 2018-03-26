‘HQ Trivia’ And ‘Ready Player One’ Are Giving Away A Record $250,000 Jackpot Tuesday Night

In addition to promoting the movies. 'HQ Trivia' will feature questions that are associated with certain Warner Bros films, starting with 'Ready Player One.'

The hit gaming app HQ Trivia has landed a huge sponsor in Warner Bros. and is officially giving away its biggest jackpot ever. The app, which was released last year, signed a contract with the entertainment giant and just announced a $250,000 jackpot this week.

According to Adage, HQ Trivia signed an advertising agreement with Warner Bros. for $3 million. The app will promote three Warner Bros. films this year, including Steven Spielberg’s upcoming Ready Player One. The contract has allowed the company to increase its jackpots, starting with Tuesday night’s $250,000 pot. While the contract was a big win for the new company, it’s only the start of what has been a successful year.

Back in February, HQ Trivia made $15 million as it became one of the most popular gambling apps with its live viewing feature. The game works by asking users to answer a dozen trivia questions. Those who get all the questions correct split the pot. The previous record-setting jackpot was $50,000 just last night. The app has enjoyed record numbers of participants, peaking at 2.18 million in early March.

Warner Bros. is the first big name company to invest ad revenue in the app, but it likely won’t be the last. The increase in the jackpot is also a good sign to users, as winnings had been slowly declining with more and more people splitting the pot. In addition to promoting the movies, HQ Trivia will feature questions that are associated with each film, starting with Ready Player One.

The $250,000 jackpot will follow the splitting rules, though the company has experimented with a new format that allows one person to take home the winnings. The format works by increasing the number of questions until only one person is left.

Given the success of HQ Trivia, many experts believe it is blazing a trail for the future of gaming. But how does HQ Trivia work?

HQ Trivia is free to play, with games happening twice a day during the week and once over the weekend. Each person only has 10 seconds to come up with an answer, which helps cut down on using secondary sources to find answers.

The games start at predetermined times during the day, which means people are playing at the same given time. This is big for advertisers because they know exactly when people will see their products and they can tailor their ads to different markets. The biggest question, of course, is how long the HQ Trivia craze will last.

HQ Trivia has only been around for a little over seven months, Futurism reports, so it’s difficult to determine if it’ll be a fad that eventually goes away. Considering the company’s new deal with Warner Bros. and the potential for more deals down the road, it looks like HQ Trivia will open a whole new demand for live game shows.

The $250,000 jackpot on HQ Trivia will be up for grabs Tuesday night.