‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Abby’s Alter-Egos Could Be Responsible For Shocking Past Behavior

Will the shocking truth about Abigail explain her past actions?

Days of Our Lives spoilers are suggesting that Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) may have been dealing with her split personality disorder for much longer than fans originally believed. In fact, the alter-egos could have been around for years and may even be to blame for some of Abby’s shocking past decisions.

According to a March 26 report by Soap Hub, some Days of Our Lives fans believe Abigail’s mental illness may have come into play years ago and that viewers just weren’t let in on the secret. As many fans know, Abby has had a few shocking scandals during her time in Salem, and most of them have come in recent years. Now that her personality disorder has been revealed, it begs the question: How long have those personalities been hanging around?

In the past, Abigail has done some shocking things, most recently trying to seduce Austin Reed, who is married to Carrie Brady. Austin was Abby’s professor in college, and she developed a wicked crush on the very-married Austin and insistently pursued him. Years later, Abigail had a repeat of her relationship with Austin when she found herself attracted to EJ DiMera, who was engaged to Sami Brady at the time. Days of Our Lives fans then watched EJ and Abigail carry out a torrid affair that ended when Abby had a pregnancy scare and Sami found out about the infidelity.

Now that Days of Our Lives fans know about Abigail’s alter-egos — especially Gabi. who is wild and carefree — some viewers believe that the alter-egos may be to blame for some of Abby’s past behavior. A recent poll suggests that over 55 percent of fans believe Abigail’s alter-egos could have been a factor in the past. Meanwhile, now that viewers know about them, it seems that Abigail’s behavior will be under a microscope for years to come, even after the storyline is resolved and Abby (hopefully) gets her mental state under control.

In the latest #DAYS, Stefan and Gabby arrive in Hong Kong and begin to bond.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/X2JSnunCCT — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 23, 2018

Days of Our Lives fans are currently watching Abigail begin to figure out that something is wrong with her health. However, her alter-egos are now spending more and more time in her body, making it hard for her to put the pieces together.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.