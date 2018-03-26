‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill Targeted Again – Shooter Determined To Finish Him Off [Video]

A new CBS soap promo reveals there may be another attempt on the Spencer patriarch's life soon.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from a new CBS promo reveal that the shooter isn’t done with Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) just yet, and there could be another attempt on his life soon. With Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) locked up, Bill taking another bullet would exonerate the co-CEO of Forrester Creations. Plus, with the cops being so lax, not even putting a guard on Bill’s hospital room, his life remains at risk. Here’s a look at what’s coming on B&B during the week of March 26-30.

Same Shooter, Different Gun!

The brand new Bold spoilers promo shows the assailant dressed in black and wearing black gloves, loading a weapon that looks like a silenced handgun. With something that quiet and discreet, the would-be killer could even attack Bill while he lies vulnerable in the ICU so they can finish him off once and for all. In the promo, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) tries to get Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez) to listen to reason.

Brooke says that the “person that pulled that trigger is still out there,” but Sanchez looks skeptical. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that the LAPD continues to look at other possible suspects, and Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) catches their eye. She lied about when and why she came to LA, so it was only a matter of time before the discrepancies were discovered. Spoilers tease that if Caroline goes down for the crime, Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) could wind up raising baby Douglas.

Is Ridge guilty or innocent? Don't miss the confession they never saw coming, this week on #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/gGe3z8IdYV — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 26, 2018

Steffy Confronts Bill Over Ridge’s Arrest

B&B spoilers tease that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) refuses to stand by while Bill sends her dad to prison for a crime he didn’t commit. The new promo shows Steffy at Bill’s hospital bed demanding to be told the truth. Did Bill’s life and death ordeal make him a better man? He told Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) that he wants him to reunite with Steffy and will get out of the way, but will Bill change his mind when Steffy is there at his bedside?

Other spoilers hint that Bill makes a deathbed paternity confession about the child that Steffy is carrying. Remember, just because Bill initially survived the shooting doesn’t mean his life is not at risk. He’s not bouncing back very fast. If Bill thinks he’s dying, that could get him to finally come clean on many things. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from SheKnows Soaps reveal that Steffy appeals to Liam to try and get Bill to change his statement about Ridge shooting him.

This week on #BoldandBeautiful: Carter pleads Ridge's case, Hope encourages Liam to do the right thing, Brooke is determined to help Ridge and slings allegations at Bill, and Ridge insists on protecting Quinn. pic.twitter.com/nHVJZnu38P — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 24, 2018

Second Shooting, Bill In The Crosshairs

New B&B spoilers tease that it’s still wide open on who shot Bill. Some rumors hint that Hunter Tylo is back as Taylor Hayes, Steffy’s mom, to make Bill pay for ruining both Steffy and Thomas Forrester’s (Pierson Fode) lives. Others wonder if Caroline is the guilty party. One thing is for sure: The CBS soap is throwing lots of red herrings into the mix. The soap won’t have a contract actor or actress as the guilty party because that would overly complicate future storylines.

That means it’ll be a special guest player we don’t know, a rarely seen player like Taylor or Caroline, or someone just off contract like Sally Spectra. But of all these, Taylor or Caroline seems likeliest. Many soaps do murder mysteries routinely, but this is a rare event for Bold and the Beautiful, and the showrunners seem to be doing it well. At the end of the new promo, it sounds like a second gunshot, so maybe the LAPD will catch the shooter red-handed once they finally figure out they cuffed an innocent man.

Catch up on B&B scoop on what happens when the dynamic shifts between Liam and Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and they finally get intimate. Watch CBS weekdays for new episodes, and check back here often for the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, news, and updates.