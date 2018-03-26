WWE News: WWE Announces Return Dates For Jeff Hardy And Samoa Joe – Huge Matches For ‘Greatest Royal Rumble’

This event may actually end up being bigger than 'WrestleMania.'

In just a couple of weeks, all of the superstars of WWE will make sure WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans is huge, but there may be an event that actually outshines it. At the end of April, WWE will present the Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia, and it is turning out to be bigger than anyone may have anticipated. Now, it has been confirmed to feature the returns of both Samoa Joe and Jeff Hardy from injury while also featuring at least seven championship matches.

On April 27, WWE will bring its entire roster to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as the Greatest Royal Rumble will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. Not only will there be seven championship matches on the card, but the main event will also feature the first-ever 50-Man Greatest Royal Rumble Match.

As reported by Business Wire, the press release from WWE revealed that both Jeff Hardy and Samoa Joe will be in title matches at the pay-per-view. Both men have been out of action for months due to injuries, and it is possible they might return before this time, but these dates confirm their in-ring comebacks.

On Tuesday, the official website of WWE also announced another huge match as Triple H will take on John Cena.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @JohnCena and @TripleH will go head-to-head at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia on April 27! #WWEGRR https://t.co/ACpx8VW9sU — WWE (@WWE) March 26, 2018

The entire card is not complete as of yet, but Samoa Joe is jumping right back into the thick of things with a huge Fatal Four-Way Ladder Match. Joe will join three others vying for the WWE Intercontinental Title as he faces off against Finn Balor, The Miz, and Seth Rollins.

Jeff Hardy will return to team alongside his brother “Woken” Matt Hardy once again as they challenge The Bar for the Raw Tag Team Championship.

Here are just a few of the other names confirmed to appear at the event.

AJ Styles

Bray Wyatt

The New Day

Braun Strowman

Shinsuke Nakamura

Roman Reigns

WrestleMania 34 is expected to be the biggest wrestling events of the year, but could WWE end up overshadowing it just a few weeks later? Tickets go on sale this Saturday for the Greatest Royal Rumble, and it is hard to believe that the 50-man bout, seven championship matches, and John Cena vs. Triple H is a PPV that can be beat. No matter which one ends up being better, it will be the wrestling fans of the world who wind up as the winners.