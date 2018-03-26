Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable In High-Leg Swimsuit That Shows Off Her Curves

Kim Kardashian shared a photo wearing a high-leg swimsuit that shows off her curvaceous physique. The stunning beauty looks like a different person in the new photoshoot. After being accused of another Photoshop fail on one of her recent photos, the reality TV star disabled comments on the Instagram post.

The 37-year-old posed with her makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, to announce a collaborative makeup line. Kardashian said in the announcement that the upcoming kit will include eyeshadows and lipstick.

According to Mario, the collaboration will be released on April 5, 2018. Kardashian notes that the two have been working together since meeting in a photo shoot about 10 years ago.

Kim Kardashian looks unrecognizable in the stunning photoshoot, with a fan commenting that she looks 10 years younger.

Other commenters accused Kim Kardashian of airbrushing the photos to achieve the Barbie-like look.

In the swimsuit that shows off her amazing figure, Kim looks touched up with expert editing, reports The Daily Mail.

The mother of three has been accused of photoshopping her images in the past with the most recent accusation coming only a few days ago.

The publication states that hair was edited to look fuller. Kim’s face was also reportedly edited to adjust and even out her facial features. Her eyes are widened to highlight the eyeshadow and the gap between her eyes and lips appear extended, according to the report.

10 years ago when we met I never dreamed we would be launching our own products together! I’m so proud of this collection of our favorite eye shadows and lips! Stay tuned…. KKW X MARIO pic.twitter.com/MCpDpnMKFv — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 26, 2018

Airbrushing at it's finest. — Vito Mancini (@VitoMancini123) March 26, 2018

The upcoming makeup line is the latest addition to the Kardashian empire that rakes in millions for the business savvy Kardashian/Jenner sisters. Kylie Jenner’s makeup line made $420 million in retail sales, according to Elle magazine. The publication reports that Jenner made $10 million in a single day.

Last year, Kim Kardashian’s makeup line sold out in under three hours, bringing in millions in revenue. As the businesswoman shows no signs of slowing down, her upcoming collaboration is expected to perform even better.

Most photoshoots advertising products or magazine covers are airbrushed. Some celebrities have spoken out against the practice. Photoshopped images of celebrities, such as Kim Kardashian, has been criticized for contributing to unrealistic body goals.

Kim Kardashian Says Those Cellulite Bikini Shots Were Photoshopped https://t.co/9Zlo0qswP7 via @YahooLifestyle — Apostle (@Apostleg180) March 26, 2018

Kim Kardashian has been accused of having plastic surgery to enhance her curves. Kim and her husband Kanye West recently voiced their support for the March For Our Lives student-led rallies that swept the nation.