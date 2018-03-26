Meghan Markle’s ‘Golden Ratio’ Causes Increase In Nose Jobs, Says Plastic Surgeon

The world is less than two months away from the royal wedding and the infatuation with Meghan Markle continues to grow. As she walks down the aisle to meet her waiting groom, many people all over the globe will be watching, checking out her dress, her accessories, and her body language. The soiree is set to be the biggest event of the year, with millions of people tuning in.

Markle has stepped into her role of “princess” effortlessly. She has joined Prince Harry for numerous royal appearances and many believe that she is going to be a great addition to the royal family. While some can’t help but compare Markle to the Duchess of Cambridge (Kate Middleton), there seems to be something different when it comes to Markle. Perhaps it’s because she wasn’t a commoner before falling in love with a real-life prince. Nonetheless, royal watchers are excited for the upcoming wedding and simply can’t get enough of the Meghan and Harry show.

When Duchess Kate steps out, her style is usually what makes headlines. In fact, many of the outfits that she has chosen to wear (maternity or otherwise) have gone flying off of the shelves. When she and Prince William first got engaged, for example, you couldn’t find her favorite L.K. Bennett shoes for sale anywhere. With Markle, it is a bit different. People seem less obsessed with her style and more obsessed with her looks.

Andrew Parsons / Pool/Getty Images

The Inquisitr got in touch with Dr. David Cangello, a leading plastic and reconstructive surgeon out of New York, who has seen an influx of rhinoplasty requests over the past few months. The inspirations? Meghan Markle. Cangello talks about the “golden beauty ratio,” which is used to describe “the distance between certain regions in the face.” According to Dr. Cangello, Markle’s “golden beauty ratio” is near perfect, which could explain why she was recently dubbed “the most beautiful royal” earlier this month, according to the Daily Mail.

And while patients come into his office and request Meghan Markle’s nose, Dr. Cangello stresses that going under the knife to look like your favorite celebrity isn’t always the best option.

He tells the Inquisitr that patients need to “realize [they] may not be able to emulate [their] fave celeb or public figure’s nose. It’s always great to bring photos to give an idea of the results [they] want, but sometimes surgeons can’t meet them.”

So, if you want Meghan Markle’s nose, it’s important to tell your plastic surgeon that information, but you should also have realistic expectations. Based on the shape of your face overall, you may be able to get closer to that “golden beauty ratio” with something slightly different.