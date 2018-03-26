NBA Rumors: Kawhi Leonard Trade Would Address Lack Of Star Power For Toronto Raptors, ’12UP’ Reports

Christopher Rosvoglou of '12UP' said that the Toronto Raptors should make a call to the San Antonio Spurs about a possible Kawhi Leonard trade.

The Toronto Raptors are on pace to finish with the best regular-season record in the Eastern Conference, which would give them home court advantage at least until the conference finals. However, it remains to be seen whether they can go deep into the playoffs, with most fans and analysts questioning the depth of their roster.

The Raptors are showing a lot of improvements this season, but it is still unknown if they have enough firepower to beat LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the playoffs. According to Christopher Rosvoglou of 12UP, Toronto still lacks star power, which could be addressed by trading for San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard this summer.

Leonard is expected to be mentioned in numerous NBA trade rumors after the 2017-18 NBA season. There are unanswered questions about his relationship with the Spurs. Rosvoglou believes that the two-time All-Star “might be better suited playing for a different team” next season.

Rosvoglou included the Raptors among the teams who need to reach out to the Spurs about a trade for Leonard. He said that acquiring Leonard would address their lack of star power. They have DeMar DeRozan and Kyle Lowry, but it might not be enough to go all the way this season. It is worth noting that Lowry is posting 16.7 points on 43.3 percent shooting, which pales in comparison to his average of 22.4 points on 46.4 percent shooting last season.

Elsa / Getty Images

According to Rosvoglou, adding Leonard would finally give the Raptors the respect that they have been trying to earn in the Eastern Conference. While it might cost them a lot, a trade with the Spurs would help them form a formidable duo in DeRozan and Leonard. They will be more dangerous if they can find a way to acquire Leonard without giving up Lowry in the deal.

Leonard remains out with a quad injury, and has only played nine games this season. His status is still up in the air, and previous reports indicated that there is already a growing tension between Leonard and the Spurs. Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN earlier reported that the Spurs had a players-only meeting, where his teammates urged the 26-year-old to return, but the California native appears ready to sit out the remainder of the season.

Spurs legend David Robinson recently gave his take on Leonard’s situation during an interview on FanSided’s On The Mark. He said that no one knows when the former San Diego State standout will return. The Hall of Famer added that Leonard does not need to force himself to play if he feels he is not 100 percent ready.

“That’s a guy we need healthy and at 100 percent,” Robinson said, referring to Leonard. “We can’t put him out there at 50 percent. The key is him being healthy and feeling healthy.”

In nine games this season, the seven-year veteran averaged 16.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in 23.3 minutes per game. The two-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year is playing in the third season of his five-year, $94.34 million contract with the Spurs, and could become a free agent next year, according to Spotrac.