‘Young And Restless’ Spoilers: Mal Young Teases Anniversary Excitement, Stars Hype Returns On Social Media

Viewers will not want to miss a minute of the action this week on 'Young and Restless,' as spoilers from cast members tease that fun returns and events are on the way.

Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of March 26 tease that things will be wild in Genoa City. The action will be intense this week as Young and Restless celebrates its 45th anniversary, and viewers will see several familiar faces returning to amp up the action. Executive producer and head writer Mal Young is sharing some teasers about how great these episodes will be, and several of the soap’s stars are hyping their upcoming appearances on social media.

The show posted a short clip on social media featuring Mal Young talking about these anniversary shows. He says that it’s an honor to have the responsibility of overseeing the Young and Restless 45th celebration. The show’s actual anniversary is on Monday, but spoilers detail that all five episodes airing this week will be connected to the anniversary and the storylines created to honor it all.

Viewers were left with major cliffhangers on Friday, with JT pushing Victor down the stairs, Nick and Sharon kissing, and Dina revealing to Abby that John isn’t Jack’s father. The action kicks back into gear again on Monday’s episode, and Young teases Young and Restless spoilers indicating that lives will change forever as the drama plays out this week.

Not only will everybody see the aftermath of what happened during Friday’s show, but multiple fan-favorite characters will pop up again in Genoa City over the course of the next few shows. Young and the Restless spoilers detail that a Walnut Grove Academy school reunion brings fan-favorite characters back to the canvas, and these returns will impact ongoing storylines as well.

Fans will remember that several of today’s central characters attended Walnut Grove, such as Billy Abbott, Lily Winters, and JT Hellstrom, along with deceased friends Colleen Carlton and Cassie Newman. Brittany Hodges, Raul Guttierez, and Mackenzie Browning were in the mix of things at that time too, and Y&R spoilers have revealed that those actors are returning this week for the reunion.

It’s been known for a while now that Lauren Woodland, David Lago, and Kelly Kruger would be returning to their roles as Brittany, Raul, and Mac, and the Young and Restless stars are posting updates about their returns to social media. The three returnees and the existing cast are clearly having a blast with this return, and Y&R fans are excited to watch all of this play out.

For starters, Kruger shared a throwback photo showing her with Thad Luckinbill, who plays JT, and she noted it’s from 2003 or so. Kelly also recently posted a photo on Instagram showing her as Mac alongside Lago’s Raul, Woodland’s Brittany, JT, and mainstays Christian LeBlanc as Michael, Tracey E. Bregman as Lauren, and Daniel Goddard as Cane.

The returning Young and Restless actress noted that she loves this crew “so much” and added that she felt honored to be included in these anniversary shows. Kelly shared that Tracey is the one who taught her about designer shoes when she was a teen, and she notes that she has stayed in touch with both LeBlanc and Bregman over the years.

Goddard, Bregman, and LeBlanc also shared photos of their reunion on Instagram, with Tracey saying that she loved seeing her talented and amazing friends from “our squad.” Lago posted a photo from his time filming these scenes, and this one featured Raul, Brittany, and JT.

It is expected that Raul, Brittany, and Mac will only be back for a short arc with this reunion. However, Young and Restless fans are making it clear they’d love to have all three back for a long-term storyline.

Y&R spoilers hint at major developments and drama this week and there will be five action-packed episodes for viewers to follow as the chaos unfolds. Stay tuned for additional spoilers as the week of March 26 plays out, and don’t miss any of the drama as Genoa City residents reunite and cliffhangers are resolved on The Young and the Restless.