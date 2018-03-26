‘Outlander’ Star Tobias Menzies Is Open To Bringing Back Evil Black Jack Randall

'Outlander' still has a lot of filming to wrap up for Season 4 and it is possible that Menzies squeezes in a quick cameo.

If it were up to Outlander star Tobias Menzies, the show’s biggest villain would return sometime down the road. With production for Season 4 of Outlander in full swing, Menzies revealed that he’s open to reprising his role as Black Jack Randall and hopes it happens sooner rather than later.

According to Carter Matt, there is a possibility that producers bring back Menzies to play Black Jack or Frank Randall either through a flashback or dream. This will probably happen when Outlander revisits that mysterious scene in the pilot where Frank catches Jamie (Sam Heughan) looking at Claire (Caitriona Balfe) from the street.

Because Black Jack is dead, the only way to bring him back would be in a flashback, though Menzies is open to the idea of verging away from the books and possibly using time travel to bring Black Jack back into the fold.

“With a story that has time travel, the opportunity to bring back the characters who have died is there. At the moment, they’re trying to be pretty faithful to the books, so to bring those characters back would be a departure from that. But, of course, they’re family. That was a big part of my life for four years,” Menzies explained.

Will Black Jack be back in time for Season 4?

Sadly, it doesn’t look like Menzies will return to the series for the upcoming season. The actor has not been spotted on set and has a few other projects in the works. This includes his promotional tour for a new show on AMC called The Terror.

Outlander still has a lot of filming to wrap up for the new season and it is possible that Menzies squeezes in a quick cameo, but it’s not looking promising. For now, it sounds like we’ll have to wait until at least Season 5 before we get another Black Jack sighting.

Until then, Outlander star Sam Heughan recently dropped hints about the new villain for Season 4: Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers). Heughan teased fans by promising that Bonnet is much worse than Black Jack.

The actor explained how fans will probably grow to like Bonnet at first — given his charm and good looks — but what they don’t know is that he’s hiding some awful things under the surface. Executive producer Maril Davis added that Bonnet might be the darkest villain yet and described him as a “pure psychopath.”

Season 4 of Outlander is based on Diana Gabaldon’s book, Drums of Autumn. The story picks up with Jamie and Claire rebuilding their lives in America only to find themselves in the middle of what becomes the American Revolution.

Apart from new villains, one of the most anticipated scenes next season is Jamie’s reunion with his daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton). Heughan recently revealed that he’s getting ready to film the reunion, which should be one of the more emotional scenes in the upcoming season.

Starz has not announced an official premiere date for Season 4 of Outlander, which is expected to kick off this fall.