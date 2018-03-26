Olivia Culpo Rocks Bikini In Las Vegas After ‘Us Weekly’ Reports That Nude Photos Caused Danny Amendola Split

Olivia Culpo is enjoying a girls' trip in Las Vegas as rumors swirl that she and Danny Amendola have called it quits.

Olivia Culpo’s willingness to show off her body played a role in her rumored split from NFL star Danny Amendola, an insider recently told Us Weekly. However, this didn’t stop the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model from strutting around in a bikini during a weekend girls’ trip to Las Vegas. Her behavior in Sin City wasn’t exactly sinful, but the newly single 25-year-old certainly seemed to have a good time.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Olivia Culpo attended the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit new issue launch and model search on Saturday. The event was held at the at Encore Beach Club, so naturally, the former Miss Universe had to pick out some of her best beachwear for the poolside bash. In a video that she shared on her Instagram page, she’s rocking a high-waisted black bikini with an embroidered black swimsuit cover. She accessorized her summery ensemble with a pair of oversized earrings, a silver chain belt with tassels dangling from it, and strappy sandals.

As Olivia Culpo walks by the camera in the slow-motion video, she tilts her head back and plasters a huge smile on her face. In the caption of her Instagram post, she said that she had a “great weekend.” She also revealed that the short clip was filmed by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue director MJ Day, who wrote that Culpo’s look was “magical.”

Olivia Culpo documented her weekend in Vegas on her Instagram. She revealed that she spent her time reading by the pool instead of partying hard, and she drank milkshakes instead of alcoholic mixed drinks. According to the model, this is because she was hanging out with her pregnant sister, Aurora Culpo. Her close friend Cara Santana also joined her on the trip.

As reported by the Boston Herald, some of Culpo’s poolside reading material suggests that she’s trying to move on from a failed relationship. The books she brought with her included Burn the Fairy Tales and Braving the Wilderness: The Quest for True Belonging and the Courage to Stand Alone.

Olivia Culpo headed out for her fun weekend with the girls soon after rumors began swirling that she and former New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola had called it quits. A source told Us Weekly that Amendola’s decision to sign with the Miami Dolphins was one cause of their breakup. Olivia Culpo allegedly did not want to move to Florida with him, and the couple was already finding it difficult to spend time together due to their living situations. According to Boston.com, Olivia currently calls the West Coast home, while Danny resides in Rhode Island.

David Becker / Getty Images

Olivia wasn’t the only one who had an issue with her former flame’s career. According to the Us Weekly insider, Danny Amendola was not happy about Olivia posing nude in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Last month, she took part in the magazine’s “In Her Own Words” campaign by stripping down to her birthday suit and having empowering words written on her body.

Danny Amendola doesn’t seem to be interested in seeing any photos of Olivia now that their romantic relationship is reportedly over. He has deleted all of his Instagram snapshots with the model, and he has reportedly unfollowed her account. However, Olivia hasn’t yet followed suit. Her Instagram page is still peppered with PDA-filled pictures like the one below.

the drug ……… love A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Mar 10, 2018 at 2:13pm PST

Olivia Culpo’s past famous flames include former NFL star Tim Tebow and singer Nick Jonas. Neither she nor Danny Amendola has responded to the rumors that Danny has joined this list.