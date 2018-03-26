Khloe Kardashian Ignoring Family After Huge Fight, Reports ‘Radar Online’

Khloe is reportedly having issues with her famous family.

Khloe Kardashian is eagerly awaiting the birth of her first child in Cleveland with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has already revealed that she’s having a baby girl, but her family may not be there to celebrate the child’s birth with her.

According to a March 26 report by Radar Online, Khloe Kardashian has allegedly had a falling out with her famous family in the days before her baby’s birth. Khloe’s family — Kim, Kourtney, and mother Kris Jenner — were reportedly “disappointed” when they realized that Khloe could live in Cleveland full-time.

Sources reveal that Khloe Kardashian is being pushed to choose between Tristan Thompson and her own family. The insider says that for the time being, Tristan is “getting his way.” However, Khloe continues to tell her family that she loves their life in Ohio.

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner has reportedly offered Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson big money to show the birth of their baby girl on television. Currently, Khloe and Tristan are said to be considering the cash offer, but at the moment, they are leaning toward keeping the birth of their daughter more private. While cameras will likely roll on the birth is some capacity for Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the extent of the footage has yet to be revealed.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian is said to be weighing her options when it comes to reality TV career. Insiders reveal that Kardashian wants her daughter to have a “normal life,” and that could mean she will quit Keeping Up with the Kardashians altogether. Khloe is allegedly considering leaving the show after her child is born.

Meanwhile, Tristan Thompson is said to be pushing Khloe Kardashian to quit reality TV. He’s allegedly insisting that they have “more than enough money” to live a comfortable life and that she doesn’t need to participate in her family’s show any longer, and that may be causing some major issues inside of her family.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are currently living in Cleveland, where Thompson plays for the Cavaliers, and Khloe has acclimated to life out of the spotlight.