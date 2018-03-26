Paris Hilton Flashes Her Abs, Wearing A Revealing Leopard Print Bra At Miami Party

Newly engaged socialite Paris Hilton attended the Armani Exchange ‘New Energy, Same Spirit’ event at ME Miami Hotel last weekend. The 37-year-old businesswoman wore a Dolls Kill leopard bra along with a matching long sleeve crop top.

Hilton showed off her fit body with her abs on display. The Armani Exchange party was hosted by supermodel Cara Delevingne and EDM DJ Martin Garrix. David Guetta and “Panda” rapper Desiigner were also in attendance according to Just Jared.

Paris Hilton wore a mermaid-inspired green sequin skirt to match the leopard style top wear. The socialite wore black heeled boots boosting her leggy 5ft 8 frame.

According to The Daily Mail, Hilton wore her medium length blonde hair in Hollywood curls and smoky eye makeup to accentuate her eyes with bronzed-swept cheeks and a glossy pink lipstick.

Paris Hilton got engaged to her fiance Chris Zylka earlier this year after about two years of dating. Zylka is an actor and model who appeared in HBO series The Leftovers.

Hilton recently made headlines after she lost her $2 million engagement ring while partying. The ring reportedly flew off her hand while she was waving her hand, according to Page Six.

The publication states that the expensive ring was later found in an ice bucket.

Paris Hilton is estimated to be worth $300 million and will have no problem replacing the ring if it came to that.

Paris Hilton flaunts her toned abs in a daring leopard print bra and green sequin skirt while Cara Delevigne wows in … – Daily Mail https://t.co/GHHEqCAmdO — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton24x7) March 26, 2018

Despite getting an inheritance as a Hilton Hotel heiress. The 37-year-old reality TV star used her fame to create a business empire, which once netted her about $10 million a year. The savvy businesswoman owns valuable real estate buildings, which includes stores, hotels and apartment buildings.

Hilton also rakes him millions with endorsement deals and can command up to $1 million in appearance fees for DJing.

Paris Hilton manages to keep fit as her toned abs were on full display at the Miami party over the weekend. The socialite doesn’t share any fitness and diet tips with her 8.6 million fans on Instagram. However, she has previously spoken about healthy eating and not being a gym person.

It is unclear when Paris Hilton and fiancé Chris Zylka plan on getting married.