‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Spoilers: Latest Trailer Teases Less Hulk, More Banner Throughout Film

'Thor: Ragnarok' featured the green-skinned smasher heavily, but this might not be the case in the third 'Avengers' installment.

As the highly-anticipated release of Avengers: Infinity War draws closer, Marvel Studios continues to indulge fans with new teasers and previews to give them a look at what’s about to go down.

Released at WonderCon, the new footage (embedded below) from the most anticipated movie of the year is a treat to fans of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), who they finally get to hear speak.

In the new Avengers: Infinity War video, he can be heard saying, “Thanos is coming.”

According to the well-known pop culture watcher and YouTuber Charlie Schneider (aka Emergency Awesome), this moment likely takes place not long after Thanos throws him around space, which ends up with hurtling down into Doctor Strange’s (Benedict Cumberbatch) Sanctum. This will be Banner’s chance to inform the Sorcerer Supreme about the terror that’s coming their way.

This means that Avengers: Infinity War is staying true to the comics by making Doctor Strange the first among the Avengers on Earth to learn about the Mad Titan making his way to the planet.

However, this change also means that in Avengers: Infinity War, Bruce Banner will be the character who gets the unfortunate fate of Silver Surfer, who in the comics is beaten senseless by Thanos across the galaxy as he pursued anyone who can get him to the stones. Silver Surfer also ends up crashing into the Sanctum at some point during the brutal beating, taking the opportunity to warn Doctor Strange about Thanos.

Emergency Awesome believes that Banner gets to the Sanctum in the film, with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) likely already there talking to Doctor Strange about the oncoming threat.

This is why in many of the Avengers: Infinity War stills, Tony Stark, Bruce Banner, Doctor Strange, and Wong (Benedict Wong) are seen together, making up one of the many superhero groups during the first phase of Thanos’ invasion.

There is also a brief scene in the new Avengers: Infinity War footage of Banner in his Hulk form. However, Emergency Awesome thinks this belongs in the first act of the movie, around the moment he and the Asgardians from Thor: Ragnarok first meet Thanos and easily get wrecked by him.

The YouTuber posits that Avengers: Infinity War will not have much Hulk unlike Thor: Ragnarok. In that film, he dreaded the idea of not being able to return to his normal self if he became Hulk again.

Of course, in the face of danger and in his desire to protect his friends, he ultimately tapped into his green and angry alter-ego. In Avengers: Infinity War, Emergency Awesome speculates that Banner’s new ordeal will be reversed, seeing that he might lose the ability to become Hulk. The YouTuber believes that this might be due to Thanos beating him up badly.

In another Avengers: Infinity War still, which can be seen below, Banner is seen speaking to Shuri (Letitia Wright), who could end up figuring out a way that could help him achieve the transformation again. This would explain why he is in Hulk form in the big Wakanda scene in the movie.

Before that, however, Emergency Awesome is convinced Banner will join the action first by using the Hulkbuster 2.0, which is almost always shown in new trailers, TV spots, and teasers.

When he finds himself overpowered by the enemies in that armor, this might trigger him to finally unlock his alter ego once and for all. The YouTuber says all this will likely take place toward the end, so expect less Hulk in Avengers: Infinity War when it opens April 27.