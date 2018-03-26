New Travel Channel Series ‘Legendary Locations’ Follows Josh Gates On His Latest Adventures

Josh Gates has entertained viewers for several seasons on Travel Channel’s Expedition Unknown, bringing them along on his various fun, informative, and exciting adventures. TV Weekly Now shared that on his new series, Legendary Locations, he once again asks viewers to join him as he explores some of the most beautiful and interesting places around the globe. Always the adventurer and explorer extraordinaire, Gates delves head first into the legends and folklore that surrounds many of the places he visits.

“My adventures have taken me to more than 100 countries across the globe and the places that have truly stayed with me are the ones with their own stories to tell. I’m revealing locations that are truly legendary – each one framed by an epic backstory, a secret origin or forgotten lore.”

He adds that many of the stories range from places familiar to most viewers, such as the Statue of Liberty, to places never before seen or experienced. Over the course of 13 episodes, he will explore glow-worm caves in New Zealand, a Viking festival of fire, and a sunken city in Italy. Other locations include Petra, the famous city literally carved out of the sandstone walls in southern Jordan, a site in Ireland known as Luke Skywalker’s lair, and a location said to be the infamous drug lord Pablo Escobar’s summer dwellings.

Josh Gates showcases the unexpected stories of unforgettable places around the world in #LegendaryLocations https://t.co/Uj0EoB6RDU pic.twitter.com/Kfz9hpnnPs — TV Weekly Now (@TVWeeklyNow) March 25, 2018

The series premieres with two back-to-back episodes, and the first episode “Back From the Dead,” follows Josh as he explores two castles located in the Romanian mountains of Transylvania. Later, he investigates an unusual Christmas tradition in Munich, where pagan monsters are replacing the trappings of a traditional Christmas.

The second episode, titled “Lost and Found,” follows Gates as he travels to Malaysia, where he looks into the circumstances surrounding the 1967 disappearance of millionaire Jim Thompson, who reportedly went for a walk and never returned. Josh later visits a city in Cambodia where he hopes to uncover the mystery of why this ancient city collapsed.

For fans who love Josh’s huge sense of humor and the engaging way he shares his enthusiasm for every location he explores, this is one show not to miss. Legendary Locations premieres on Wednesday, March 28 at 10 p.m. and 10:30 pm. ET on the Travel Channel.