NBA Trade Rumors: Kawhi Leonard To Blazers For C.J. McCollum And Evan Turner Possible, Reports ‘La Prensa’

The Blazers have emerged as a potential trade partner for the Spurs should they decide to let go of Kawhi Leonard this summer, according to 'La Prensa.'

Kawhi Leonard trade rumors continue to swirl around the league as speculations of his souring relationship with the San Antonio Spurs have lingered. With that, La Prensa’s Kyle Spishock suggested five possible summer trade scenarios involving the two-time NBA All-Star, and one of them is a potential deal between the Spurs and the Portland Trail Blazers.

The San Antonio Express-News reported that Leonard still refuses to return to the basketball court despite being given medical clearance by team doctors. In a players-only meeting led by veteran point guard Tony Parker, the former NBA Finals MVP reportedly said that his goal is still to come back and play. However, he “offered no set date or guarantee about a return this season,” the report said.

Leonard reportedly received the support of Parker and some of his other teammates as they urged him to remain sidelined “until he feels healthy enough,” according to the Express-News. The meeting, which went on for about five to 10 minutes per the report, then ended without clear information regarding Leonard’s future plans.

A separate article by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski described the meeting as “tense” and “emotional,” with some of Leonard’s teammates reportedly frustrated and confused about his answers.

The San Antonio Spurs may trade forward Kawhi Leonard this summer. Thearon W. Henderson / Getty Images

Spishock noted that if San Antonio will not be “convinced by Leonard’s commitment” to play for the squad, then the team might be forced to trade him in the coming offseason.

With the fifth item on his list of hypothetical deals, the reporter suggested that the Spurs should offer Leonard to the Blazers in exchange for Portland’s wing duo of C.J. McCollum and Evan Turner.

McCollum, 26, is Portland’s second-best player and would be an ideal backcourt partner for Dejounte Murray in Gregg Popovich’s starting lineup. He is averaging 21.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 36.0 minutes per game this season, shooting 45.1 percent from the field, including an impressive 41.3 percent clip from three-point range.

The 2016 NBA Most Improved Player would give the Spurs a huge boost in backcourt scoring and outside shooting, especially with the current struggles of Danny Green. Joining the Spurs would also give McCollum the opportunity to reunite with former Blazers teammate LaMarcus Aldridge, who he had played with for two seasons in Portland.

Blazers shooting guard C.J. McCollum passes around the Spurs’ LaMarcus Aldridge. Eric Gay / AP Images

Meanwhile, Turner, 29, adds veteran presence both on the court and inside the locker room for San Antonio. While he is a starter in Portland, the nine-year pro is expected to come off the bench with the Spurs.

Turner, who is in his second year with the Blazers, averages 8.0 points, 3.1 boards, and 2.2 assists in only 25.2 minutes a night for head coach Terry Stotts.