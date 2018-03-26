‘Counting On’ Star Josiah Duggar’s Social Media Posts Reveal His Conservative Political Affiliations

Although Josiah has not declared himself a Republican, his posts on Instagram indicate that he agrees with most of the party’s beliefs.

Between 19 Kids and Counting and Counting On, Josiah Duggar has lived most of his life in front of the cameras. While the Duggars are conservative in general, a closer look at Josiah’s social media posts reveals the extent of his far-right political views.

According to Romper, the Duggars are an extremely religious family who align themselves with just about every Republican viewpoint. Although Josiah has not declared himself a Republican, his posts on Instagram indicate that he agrees with most of the party’s beliefs. This includes his harsh stance against abortion.

Back in October, Josiah shared a photo of himself at an anti-abortion rally asking his followers to pray for the country. The reality star posed with a sign that read “Abortion Kills Children.”

The Republican Party has long been a vocal opponent against abortion. It’s not surprising that Josiah aligns himself with such conservative views, especially given his strict upbringing and his religious views. After all, the family doesn’t allow their children to date and enforces strict rules when it comes to courtships.

Josiah’s Republican leanings were no doubt influenced by his parents. In particular, Josiah’s father, Jim Bob Duggar, has been very active within the party over the past several decades. In 2002, Jim Bob tried to win the Republican primary to become a state senator in Arkansas.

Jim Bob and his wife, Michelle, are also great friends with the former governor of Arkansas, Mike Huckabee. More recently, the family shared their support for Donald Trump shortly after he won the election to become the 45th President of the United States.

“Evangelicals played a huge role in Donald Trump becoming our new President this week. We all know that we need to see our country turn back to God. As a new president takes office, we need to take advantage of this opportunity to teach our kids about God’s grace on our nation,” the family shared on Facebook.

While fans learn more about Josiah’s political views, the Counting On star is currently getting ready to tie the knot with Lauren Swanson. Josiah recently confirmed their engagement and said they cannot wait for the big day. The engagement comes only three months after Josiah and Swanson went public with their courtship. The couple has not released any news about a wedding date, though their registry has them exchanging vows on August 28.

Although Josiah has finally found a wife, his political views aren’t likely to change with marriage. Swanson also comes from a conservative family who shares similar beliefs as the Duggars. The two have also known each other for a long time, and they’ll likely raise their own children with similar viewpoints. Whether anything sticks, of course, is another matter.

Fans can watch Josiah Duggar and his future wife in action when new episodes of Counting On air Monday nights on TLC.