Roseanne Barr, John Goodman Lose 300 Pounds Before ‘Roseanne’ Reboot: Inside Their Weight Loss And Diets

John Goodman shed 100 pounds, while Roseanne Barr achieved a 200-pound weight loss before the 'Roseanne' revival: Both stars credit a variety of methods for their slim success.

When Roseanne Barr and John Goodman reunited for the first time to rehearse for the Roseanne reboot premiering on March 27, they brought their acting talents, famous laughs, and enthusiasm for the project. But something about the two was noticeably smaller: Roseanne achieved an impressive 200-pound weight loss, while John shed 100 pounds, in the years leading up to the reboot. For both Barr and Goodman, the journey took months, but the two have succeeded in maintaining their celebrity weight loss for years.

Goodman has credited his weight loss to a diet that focuses on portion control, reported People. Reflecting on how he learned to maintain his weight loss of more than 100 pounds, John was candid in how he used to eat without thinking.

“It was basically just portion control. [Before losing weight,] I was just shoving everything into my mouth.”

Now, however, when John is tempted to overeat, he tells himself that he doesn’t “need” the excess calories, he said. Beyond portion control, Goodman eliminated sugar and alcohol.

In addition to dieting, John exercises six days every week.

John Goodman Once Weighed 400 Pounds; Roseanne Barr Reached 350 Pounds

At 6-foot-2, Goodman revealed in 2011 that he weighed about 400 pounds at his highest weight.

Reflecting on his success in maintaining his weight loss, John couldn’t resist a joke.

“I don’t want to be an example to anybody when the weight comes thundering back on – when I start eating Crisco out of the can with a spoon and a side of confectioners’ sugar,” he teased.

However, even though he admitted in 2016 that he sometimes worried he would not be able to maintain his weight loss, fearing that in just months he would be “back to normal…that’s the way it usually goes,” Goodman has maintained his success.

In addition to weight loss surgery, Roseanne Barr has shared that she reshaped her body with a tummy tuck and breast reduction surgery. Jordan Strauss / Invision/AP Images

After John lost his role as Dan Conner when Roseanne ended, he admitted that he was in “bad shape.” Goodman had “resentment” and felt empty. He linked those feelings to his previous weight gain, adding that he has learned to distinguish between wanting something more in life and using food to fill the emptiness.

“There was an emptiness inside me [after the original Roseanne ended]. I still have it, but I know what it is now. You recognize it and go, ‘There it is.’ You don’t have to fill it with another pork chop or a drink.”

John isn’t the only star of Roseanne who has discussed his weight struggles. According to Closer Magazine, Roseanne Barr once topped the scales at 350 pounds. Her weight loss journey began with surgery.

Gastric Bypass Surgery Began Roseanne Barr’s 200-Pound Weight Loss

After having a gastric bypass in 1998, Barr achieved a 200-pound weight loss. She shared that her new diet emphasizes exercise and reducing her food intake. Roseanne is focused on following her healthy new lifestyle, she shared.

“I just want to keep getting healthy and let go of excess baggage to carry around, so I’m lighter on my feet and in my life.”

Initially, Barr had some struggles in maintaining her weight loss, according to Radar Online. Like Goodman, Roseanne added exercise to her life. In 2011, Barr made a new commitment to staying slim, ending her yo-yo weight struggles by walking thousands of steps daily.

Going for a plant-based diet, Roseanne also ate primarily vegetarian meals that are now much smaller than her pre-weight-loss days. An insider told Radar that her “heavy days are behind her.”