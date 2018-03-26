Wanda Maximoff will do everything in her power to keep the Mind Stone from Thanos in the MCU flick.

There is little doubt that all the Marvel superheroes are in for the fight of their lives in Avengers: Infinity War. After all, Thanos is threatening to destroy the universe in his search for all of the Infinity Stones. Interestingly, it looks like Scarlet Witch will be getting into some major action as she tries to protect Vision from The Black Order this April. Can Wanda Maximoff defeat Proxima Midnight to keep the Mind Stone from the Mad Titan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film?

Fans are already well aware that Vision is one of Thanos’ main targets in Avengers: Infinity War, since the android possesses the Mind Stone. However, it looks like the Mad Titan will dispatch his children, The Black Order, to procure the Infinity Stone. According to Comicbook.com, Scarlet Witch will go up against Proxima Midnight and Wanda Maximoff will need some help from her old friends.

The news outlet reports that Wanda Maximoff’s fight with Thanos’ daughter was shot at Waverly Station in Edinburgh. Interestingly, Avengers: Infinity War stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany had filmed their action sequences with motion capture actors who have been revealed to portray Proxima Midnight and Corvus Glaive of The Black Order.

Marvel

But will Scarlet Witch manage to protect Vision and the Mind Stone from Thanos’ daughter? The Waverly station scene will reportedly feature Captain America, Black Widow, and Falcon as well. The other Avengers: Infinity War superheroes are expected to help Wanda fend off the Children of Thanos and transport the injured Vision to Wakanda for more help.

Scarlet Witch is about to do THAT- Proxima Midnight is over. #InfinityWar pic.twitter.com/bYydk9viRJ — ???????????????????? (@itsjustanx) March 26, 2018

People who are hoping for a glimpse at the epic showdown between Scarlet Witch and Proxima Midnight will be pleased with a new Avengers: Infinity War TV spot. The video reveals more footage although the highlight of the teaser is undoubtedly the sassy exchange between Star-Lord and Teen Groot. However, there is also a brief scene that reveals a life-or-death situation. The shot features Wanda Maximoff engaged in a tense fight with Thanos’ daughter.

Find out if Scarlet Witch can defeat Proxima Midnight in Avengers: Infinity War, which hits theaters on April 27.