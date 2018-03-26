Meghan Markle Will Be A Very Different Bride Than Kate Middleton, Says Body Language Expert Judi James

It's been six years since Kate Middleton married Prince William, and a body language expert claims that Markle will be a very different bride from Middleton on her wedding day.

In less than two months, the world will be watching as American actress Meghan Markle weds Prince Harry in one of the most highly-anticipated royal weddings ever. It’s been six years since Kate Middleton married Prince William, and a body language expert claims that Markle will be a very different bride from Middleton on her wedding day.

According to the Daily Star, Judi James – a TV author and body analyst – believes Markle will appear much more nervous than Middleton did on her big day.

“I think we will see some signals of self-effacing nervousness from Meghan but only because she will feel confident enough to share her feelings, while Kate was determined to hide hers and look like a true future Queen,” said James.

The author also says that fans should expect more fun moments because Markle is determined to be in touch with the public and share things with them as much as possible.

Markle has also turned out to be quite the crowd-hugger, so fans shouldn’t be surprised if the royal wedding doesn’t break her from that habit.

Markle and Middleton don’t appear to be very close friends yet, but the two are getting to know each other. Markle is also leaning on her future sister-in-law for support during this big transition in her life.

The two women are neighbors at Kensington Palace, and Markle does enjoy visiting and seeing her future niece and nephew, but that doesn’t mean she and Middleton are destined to be best friends.

The two women are very different, with Middleton earning the nickname “Waity Katy” because she lurked on the sidelines for so long. But Markle is a sexy, successful divorcee who appears super-confident, and Harry looks like someone who can’t believe his luck that she accepted his proposal.

Of course, despite their differences, Markle will be sure to follow the royal protocols on her wedding day just like Middleton, so she doesn’t offend anyone.

The former Suits actress is incredibly independent when it comes to socializing, and she will not depend on Middleton to help build her social circle and friend network. However, that doesn’t mean the 36-year-old is snubbing Middleton in any way. The women do spend time together, but Markle will not rely on Middleton when it comes to making friends.

Any reports in the press that there is a rift between the two women is a complete fabrication, according to a palace insider, because there is no animosity between Markle and Middleton.

Meghan Markle will marry Prince Harry on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.