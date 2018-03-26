Lala Kent’s Boyfriend Randall Emmett Celebrates His Birthday With The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast

Lala Kent shared a photo from the celebration and her boyfriend wrote a special message to her.

Lala Kent’s boyfriend, Randall Emmett, enjoyed a night out in Los Angeles in honor of his 47th birthday this past weekend, and several of her Vanderpump Rules co-stars were in attendance.

On Instagram, 27-year-old Kent posted several images of herself at the party and in one of her many posts, she was seen posing beside rapper Warren G. as her boyfriend and co-stars, including Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, Stassi Schroeder, Katie Maloney, Kristen Doute, and Brian Carter, posed around her.

“I had to post this. My cast members who I’m lucky enough to call friends, at my mans birthday, with Warren G. Doesn’t get any better,” she said in the caption of her March 25 post.

Also on Instagram, Emmett shared the same photo on his own Instagram page and thanked his friends and family for attending his party and celebrating along with him. He also posted a message directly to Kent and sweetly thanked the reality star for loving him.

“Thank you to everyone who came out for an epic night. You all made me feel like a king! An old king…. lol. And thank you to my penguin for loving me. Happy birthday to me,” he wrote.

Kent and Emmett have been dating for just over two years.

Lala Kent’s boyfriend has been acclimating himself with the cast of Vanderpump Rules in recent months but has yet to be seen at all on the show. That said, Kent did recently begin speaking about her man on the show and often posts images from his private jet on her Instagram page.

Although Kent quit Vanderpump Rules after being targeted with claims of being a homewrecker during Season 5, she chose to return to the show for Season 6 and was seen asking Lisa Vanderpump to rehire her during one of the first episodes of the show. At the time, Vanderpump questioned why Kent would need to work as a hostess when she appears to be living the high life with her movie producer boyfriend. Right away, Kent said that while her boyfriend may be doing quite well for himself, he was not her personal ATM.

To see more of Lala Kent, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 6 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.