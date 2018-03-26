Watch Finland Vs Malta Live Streaming Online, TV Channel, Schedule, & Kick-Off Time

Finland is in decent form with an undefeated status in their last five international games in all competitions.

Turkey’s Gloria Sports Arena will host the Monday’s international friendly between Finland and Malta. Fans can watch Finland vs. Malta online through the link provided below.

After their defeat to Luxumberg, Malta will be under pressure to get a positive result at the Gloria Sports Arena in Belek, reports the Times of Malta.

Finland has drawn three of the five games, which looks a bit concerning for the European side. Courtesy of just two wins from 10 games, Finland crashed out of the World Cup qualifications. Since that heartbreak, they registered two back-to-back wins against Estonia and Jordan and played a 0-0 draw against FYR Macedonia in their last Friday’s friendly fixture.

Finland is currently placed at the 68th position in the FIFA World rankings with 503 points in their bags. With the poor qualification campaign, Finland has dropped two places down in the world rankings. However, they would undoubtedly like to climb up on the ladder with a valuable win over Malta this Monday.

Meanwhile, with no wins from the last five international games, Malta is looking fragile at the moment. After a disappointing World Cup qualification campaign, Malta lost two successive games in a row, including last Thursday’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of Luxembourg.

Malta is currently placed at the 186th position in the FIFA World rankings and has managed to earn just 68 points. Considering their recent dismal international run, the Southern European side is expected to slip further down in the FIFA rankings.

Finland is the favorite to win the Monday’s fixture, as their opponents are going through a poor international run.

TV Channel And Schedule

On television, the game is available only in Finland. Viaplay Finland and Viasat Football HD TV channels are airing the game live on TV. However, football fans can enjoy the game through the live-streaming link provided at the bottom of this article.

Kick Off Time for Finland vs Malta

The scheduled time for the game for various regions are provided below

Finland – 7:00 p.m., Monday

Malta – 6:00 p.m., Monday

UK – 5:00 p.m., Monday

U.S. (EST) – 11:00 a.m., Sunday

Where To Watch Finland vs Malta Live Streaming?

You can watch Finland vs Malta live stream online through Bet365.