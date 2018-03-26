Robert Pattinson 2018: Kristen Stewart’s Ex Helps Boost Economy, ‘Twilight’ Actor Moves On From FKA Twigs

The former 'Twilight' lead actor is currently filming 'The Lighthouse' movie in Canada.

Robert Pattinson has become one of the most sought-after actors of his generation after he led the vampire-themed film series called Twilight. The 31-year-old English star teamed up with Kristen Stewart for the famous movie franchise where they portrayed the roles of Edward Cullen and Bella Swan, respectively. After years playing as a blood-sucking immortal being, the former fiance of FKA Twigs is reportedly working on a new film.

Earlier this year, IndieWire confirmed that Robert Pattinson is set to star in a new thriller movie along with Willem Dafoe. The news outlet reported that the former boyfriend of Kristen Stewart was approached to star in the upcoming sequel to The Witch film called The Lighthouse. Written and directed by Robert Eggers, the imminent motion picture is a horror story set in the world of old seafaring myths.

In a statement, American independent entertainment company said that they are beyond blessed to have partnered with Robert Eggers once again. It added that their team is very thrilled to work with Kristen Stewart’s former lover, Robert Pattinson.

“This new script blew us away—it creates a totally unique and ambitious universe and manages to somehow feel scary, suspenseful, wondrous, and beautiful all at the same time. We can’t wait to work with Rob and his team, and our partners at RT Features, Parts & Labor, and New Regency, to help bring this story to life.”

Recently, the Chronicle Herald shared that Robert Pattinson is helping boost the economy of a Canadian fishing community. The news outlet reported that the ex-beau of Kristen Stewart is currently filming in Yarmouth County, Nova Scotia, in Canada together with The Lighthouse co-star Willem Dafoe. It was claimed that the region is currently supplying about 1,000 room nights to film crew during their stay in the area.

Location manager Shaun Clarke revealed to the publication that most businesses in Yarmouth benefit from the movie being filmed in the Canadian county. He added that The Lighthouse cast and crew, which include Robert Pattinson, totally love the location. Clarke also said that Yarmouth is a perfect place for the movie.

“Specifically, it’s hard to say but the grocery stores, every hotel/motel, B&B and private homes, we’re talking upwards of 1,000 room nights (total at end of filming) after the crew is all here. With the exception of a few businesses, everybody is going to get a piece of the pie. They say it’s a beautiful little town. The folks are so friendly and co-operative.”

Meanwhile, Metro previously reported that Robert Pattinson is now moving on from FKA Twigs. The entertainment news outlet shared that the former on-screen partner of Kristen Stewart is “smitten” with a newbie artist named Mabel. The Twilight actor was reportedly spotted “hitting it off” during the recently-concluded London Fashion Week.

An unnamed source even told Daily Mirror that Robert Pattinson and 20-year-old Mabel were seen getting so close to each other at an after party. The same tipster claimed that Kristen Stewart’s former boyfriend and the young singer “spent two nights glued to each other.” The news came almost five months since the Twilight actor ended his romance with FKA Twigs.

“They were practically inseparable at the Vogue party at Annabel’s, and again the following night at a Miu Miu fashion party where Rob was trying to be really low key. Their friendship has blossomed from there.”

Up until now, neither ex-beau of Kristen Stewart nor Mabel has confirmed the real status of their relationship. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Robert Pattinson!