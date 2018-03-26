Donald Trump Responds To Stormy Daniels’ Interview On Twitter

The president tweeted about the interview on Monday.

President Trump seems unfazed by Stormy Daniels’ scandalous interview on 60 Minutes. The adult film star gave details of her alleged affair with Donald Trump on 60 Minutes with Anderson Cooper on Sunday. In 2016, the adult film director allegedly signed a non-disclosure agreement and was given $130,000 for her troubles by Trump’s lawyer. The president has denied having an affair with her, even though the adult film actress insists. In the aftermath of her interview, Donald Trump responded in a tweet on Monday saying, “So much Fake News. Never been more voluminous or more inaccurate. But through it all, our country is doing great!”

Incidentally, Daniels may not be the only one Trump allegedly had an affair with. Former Playboy model Karen McDougal during an interview with Anderson Cooper on Thursday night apologized to the first lady, Melania Trump, for having an affair with Trump. The former model revealed that Trump tried to pay her for sex after their first encounter at a bungalow at Beverly Hills Hotel in 2006, according to Time. “Well, after we had been intimate, he, he tried to pay me. And I actually didn’t know how to take that,” she said. “But I looked at him and I said, ‘That’s not me. I’m not that kind of girl.'”

The former Playboy model said she continued the relationship with Donald Trump for about 10 months, ending the affair in April, 2007. Unlike Stormy Daniels, who said they did the deed only once. McDougal said they had sex “many dozens of times,” according to the report. McDougal said she had feelings for Trump and recalled travelling to meet Trump at his properties in New York, New Jersey, and California. Trump married Melania Trump in 2005, and their son Barron was born in 2006.

WATCH: Stormy Daniels says Trump told her she reminded him of his daughter https://t.co/dz6RHrY0sN pic.twitter.com/SUIXv8xNzj — The Hill (@thehill) March 26, 2018

There seems to be trouble in paradise as the first lady was reportedly spending time alone at Palm Beach during the time of the interview, according to Express. Melania Trump’s spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, said on Twitter, “While I know the media is enjoying speculation & salacious gossip, Id like to remind people there’s a minor child whose name should be kept out of news stories when at all possible,” Melania’s director of communications posted the tweet during the interview, according to Cosmopolitan.

Lawyer: Trump isn't tweeting about Stormy Daniels because her story is 100% true https://t.co/f20FB7v6aP pic.twitter.com/buvX0ZPoPN — The Hill (@thehill) March 26, 2018

The media have been speculating that Melania and Donald Trump are not on good terms. According to the Washington Post, the first lady reportedly ignored Donald Trump’s attempt to hold her hand. Melania Trump has been showing signs of indifference when accompanying her husband. The president and the first lady had been silent about the alleged affairs until their recent tweets.