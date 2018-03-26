‘Vanderpump Rules’: Lala Kent Disses Scheana Marie’s ‘Weirdo’ Ex Rob Valletta

Lala Kent doesn't believe Scheana Marie's ex-boyfriend claims of not wanting to be seen on 'Vanderpump Rules.'

Lala Kent isn’t a fan of Scheana Marie’s ex-boyfriend, Robert Parks-Valletta.

During a new interview on Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop podcast, the Vanderpump Rules star took aim at the actor and questioned why he was so forthcoming with his life throughout filming on Season 6 but claims he doesn’t want to be featured on a reality show.

“Rob sucks,” Kent stated, according to a March 24 report by Reality Blurb.

According to Kent, Parks-Valletta is a “weirdo” who continued to say that he didn’t want to be included on the cast of Vanderpump Rules — all while being extremely facilitating towards production. He even allowed the cast to embark on a vacation at his home in Big Bear, California, where he showed off his wake-boarding skills and dished on his relationship with Scheana Marie to the men of the show.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Parks-Valletta told Jax Taylor how Scheana Marie was telling him she loved him and waiting for him to say it back. He then said that he wasn’t on board with throwing the word “love” around.

A short time later, the couple’s relationship came to an end, but despite their breakup, Parks-Valletta continued to spend time with his ex-girlfriend during red carpet events and even attended the Vanderpump Rules Season 6 premiere party last December.

Speaking of Robert Parks-Valletta’s apparent love for the red carpet, Lala Kent said it was “interesting” to hear the actor blame his breakup on Vanderpump Rules but continue to participate in events with Scheana Marie.

“He’s at every red carpet event with [Scheana] supporting her, it’s like f**k off,” she said.

Although Scheana Marie and Parks-Valletta broke up last August, she has maintained the idea that they will one day get married ever since their breakup. In fact, four months after their split, she told Page Six that Parks-Valletta would never consider marrying anyone else and also dished on their grandchildren and their plans for a honeymoon in Bora Bora.

While fans of the show have labeled Scheana Marie as “crazy,” “obsessed,” and “delusional,” she doesn’t seem to mind the criticism and frequently shares throwback photos of herself and Parks-Valletta.

Vanderpump Rules Season 6 airs tonight and every Monday night at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.