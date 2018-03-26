Humiliating Ivanka Trump Comparisons Continued In Stormy Daniels’ Allegations On ’60 Minutes’

There appears to be a never-ending stream of humiliating allegations coming from the women claiming to have had sexual encounters with Trump.

Two women recently sat down with Anderson Cooper at separate times to share their Donald Trump sexual encounter allegations with the world. Both of these women had something in common in their allegations when it came to Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump. Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal have made a claim on national television that Trump compared their intelligence and beauty to his daughter Ivanka.

While many eyes have been on Trump’s wife, Melania, as these humiliating allegations sprout from these women, not much has been said about Ivanka Trump, whose name has been thrown into the mix a few times so far. During Stormy Daniels’ much-anticipated interview on 60 Minutes, she claimed that Trump compared her to his daughter Ivanka. According to Mercury News, Stormy said as follows.

“He was like, ‘Wow, you — you are special. You remind me of my daughter. He was like, ‘You’re smart and beautiful, and a woman to be reckoned with, and I like you. I like you.'”

She then tells an alleged tale of how Trump playfully pulled his pants down just a bit so she could give him a few swats with a magazine, in a spanking-like gesture, reports Mercury. This is an alleged scene that Stormy describes but a scene that has much humiliation attached to it when sharing it with the masses.

It appears as if humiliation has emerged as a theme from both Daniels and McDougal’s interviews when it comes to the allegations made about Trump. The word “humiliation” is seen in many headlines today when describing the allegations made by these two women. USA Today discussed Daniels’ interview and they suggest: “Her humiliating description of her ‘affair’ with Trump would be excruciating for any man to hear.”

Both women allege that they didn’t use protection when having relations with Trump, which could be construed as a humiliating claim. The allegations that Trump compared these women to Ivanka offers even more humiliation. Then another source of humiliation comes with the accusation that Daniels’ spanked the now-president with a magazine. All these allegations are reported as “humiliating” by various media sites today.

This is the second time Ivanka’s name was used in humiliating allegations by Stormy. She did so once before in an interview from 2o11 but that interview was not revealed to the public until earlier this year.

Andrew Harnik / AP Images

According to the Boston Herald from an article published back in January, in that 2011 interview, Stormy alleged that Trump told her she reminded him of his “beautiful and smart” daughter Ivanka. Salon refers the Donald Trump — Ivanka allegations from Stormy’s interview as “Donald Trump’s fixation on his daughter.” These are allegations against Trump that have no evidence or proof attached to them.

Stormy’s 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper comes on the heels of another Cooper interview with a woman who is claiming she had an affair with Trump around the same time Stormy claims her encounter occurred. Last week Karen McDougal, a former Playboy Playmate, was on Anderson Cooper 360 sharing her allegations of an affair with Trump.

According to Spin, McDougal also made the same allegation as Daniels. She alleges that Trump told her “she was beautiful,” just like his daughter Ivanka. These humiliating allegations coming from the two women who claim to have had sexual relations with Trump were noted on the social media sites today with many finding them disturbing.

Raw Story reports the “Internet wants to vomit” over the allegations that Trump compared these women to his daughter. The word “disgusting” is also mentioned. While these are only allegations with no proof involved, some comments made on the social media sites are bashing Trump for this “infatuation” with his daughter. Some folks seem to forget that it is the President’s word against his accusers today.

Trump posted a tweet directly following the Stormy Daniels interview. While he didn’t mention any names, he did refer to “fake news.” That tweet is seen below.