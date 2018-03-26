Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer: She Can Describe Trump’s ‘Genitalia,’ Leave ‘No Doubt’ She’s Telling The Truth [Video]

Stormy Daniels' attorney claims Stormy can detail how Trump's 'genitalia' looks and identify the man who allegedly threatened her in the parking lot to prove she's telling the truth.

Michael Avenatti, the now-famous lawyer for Stormy Daniels, spoke with the Today show to address the threat of physical harm that Stormy said she received in a Las Vegas parking lot. As seen in the below video from Today, Avenatti referenced an incident wherein Stormy said that a man appeared next to her vehicle as she was extracting her infant child out of a car seat prior to walking into a fitness class. The man allegedly told her to “leave Trump alone and forget the story,” then leaned around to look at her baby girl, saying that it would be a shame if something were to happen to the infant’s mother. Stormy said she took it as a direct threat to her own well-being.

Michael said Stormy has a lot of things to say since the original interview was two hours long but a number of details were left out. Stormy has many more details and facts, and according to her lawyer, they are going to get to the bottom of the agreement and what Trump knew and when.

“She was prepared to discuss intimate details relating to Mr. Trump. She can describe his genitalia. She can describe various conversations that they had that leave no doubt that this woman is telling the truth.”

As reported by the Inquisitr, the 60 Minutes Overtime videos reveal Stormy speaking briefly about not only being able to identify the face of the man whom she says threatened her, but also possessing the ability to reveal details about Trump’s private parts that could prove her allegations about their one-time adulterous affair. Anderson Cooper noted that “tawdry details” were cut from Stormy’s 60 Minutes interview.

Other details spilling from Daniels’ 60 Minutes interview include allegations that Stormy commanded Trump to drop his pants so that she could give him a few whacks with a magazine that had his photo on the cover – a cover story that Trump allegedly tried to impress Stormy with upon first meeting the 27-year-old when he was 60 years of age. Daniels also claimed that Trump told her he and Melania had separate rooms and brushed aside any conversations about his wife.

As reported by Maggie Haberman of the New York Times, President Trump had dinner with Michael Cohen the night before the Stormy Daniels interview with 60 Minutes.

