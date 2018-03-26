Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe 2018: Pair Has Great Love But They Will Face More Dangers In ‘Outlander’ Season 4

The Starz artists teased what fans should expect in the upcoming fourth installment of the historical time travel drama series.

Many fans around the world are now looking forward to the upcoming Outlander Season 4. Previous reports confirmed that Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe are set to reprise their roles as Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall, respectively. Now, spoilers suggest that the show’s lead characters are going to face new dangers in the Starz series’ imminent fourth installment.

The Hollywood Reporter shared that Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) and Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe) will try to settle down in America. While the couple has successfully rekindled their romance in the series’ third installment, the entertainment news outlet stated that they would face more dangers in Outlander Season 4. It added that living in the colonies would be very hazardous, unlike their previous location.

As a matter of fact, Caitriona Balfe even told the publication about the emotional quandaries that Claire Randall faced after returning to America. The 38-year-old Irish actress said that the partner of Sam Heughan’s character would experience a lot of unexpected things as she and Jamie Fraser try to make a new home there. It was previously revealed that Outlander Season 4 would feature elements of slavery, war, wilderness, and frontier.

“Claire knows so much about the history of America and what was going on at the time but to see it firsthand can be quite difficult, some of the aspects of that colonial time. She believes that this is her home, but it’s hard to watch and see some of the things that are going on at that time.”

Sam Heughan also gave details about the new villain in the forthcoming Outlander Season 4. It was previously reported that Stephen Bonnet would be taking the place of Black Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies) as the series’ major bad guy. Portrayed by Ed Speleers of Downton Abbey, the new adversary is expected to make the lives of Jamie Fraser and Caitriona Balfe’s Claire Randall harder.

“It’s hard to top Black Jack but we have with Bonnet. Ed Speleers committed to this. People are going to hate him. He’s so charming, so you kind of like him, but you find out later down the line that he does some really terrible things. He’s a great new villain.”

Meanwhile, Caitriona Balfe teased that she and Sam Heughan will have a lot of steamy bed scenes in the up and coming Outlander Season 4. The fiancée of Tony McGill added that Jamie Fraser and Claire Randall are going to grow and evolve together in the series’ fourth installment. Us Weekly even shared that fans would see the boyfriend of MacKenzie Mauzy with his shirt off.

Sam Heughan even told the publication that he enjoys going to the gym and keeping himself in shape as a preparation for the imminent Outlander Season 4. The on-screen leading man of Caitriona Balfe even stated that portraying his character as Jamie Fraser would be more challenging especially now that he is trying to settle down with Claire Randall in a new location in the series’ upcoming fourth installment.

Starz has yet to confirm the official premiere date of Outlander Season 4. However, reports suggest that it is scheduled to kick off in fall 2018. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe!