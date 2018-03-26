Seo Minwoo Dead At 33: The 100% Lead Singer’s Cause Of Death Revealed

K-pop singer Seo Minwoo is dead at 33. The lead singer of boy band 100% was found dead at his home in the Gangnam district of Seoul.

The 100% group member was reportedly pronounced dead at his home by paramedics, who attempted to resuscitate the singer.

The cause of death is being reported as cardiac arrest, according to his label TOP Media. It is unclear what caused the heart attack; therefore, the death will be investigated by local authorities.

Seo Minwoo gave up his acting career to pursue music. His sudden death comes as a shock to his family and fans. His funeral will be held privately as requested by his family.

Minwoo was the leader of the band and its oldest member.

Seo Minwoo starred in KBS2’s 2006 drama Sharp 3 during his acting career. He also appeared in SBS’s drama The King and I. The singer and actor also made cameos in several TV series and movies before dedicating his career to music.

TOP media was founded in 2005 by Andy Lee. 100% was signed to the label in 2012 and released five albums. The band has undergone many lineup changes since releasing its first single several years ago.

In 2014, Lee Sanghoon left the group, followed by Woo Changbum two years later. The most recent lineup featured five members which were Seo Minwoo, Kim Rockhyun, Jo Jonghwan, Kim Chanyong, and Jang Hyukjin.

Im so sorry to all 100% fans and his family and member. I hope he rest well. Thank you Seo Minwoo pic.twitter.com/uOY7UsvVr3 — My whole heart???? (@dowounded) March 26, 2018

K-pop originated in South Korea and has garnered a global fan base in India, Latin America, and several north African countries. It also has an audience in Western Europe, such as the UK and Australia.

Our hearts are deeply saddened by the sudden death of Seo Minwoo from 100%. May he rest in peace. Our condolences go out to his family, friends and fans that he has left behind. His leadership, talent and kindness will be remembered forever. pic.twitter.com/8PTWhIBcqh — Wanna One Philippines (@WannaOnePHIL) March 26, 2018

K-pop artists have collaborated with prominent American musicians such as Steve Aoki, Designer, Snoop Dogg, and Kanye West. K-pop music also uses several English phrases, making it more accessible to an Anglophone audience.

━ My deepest condolences to his friends and family, my heart hurts just thinking about it but I know you’ll be dancing on clouds, singing in heaven and shining brightly in the sky. Rest in peace 100% beautiful leader

↳ Seo Minwoo✨ pic.twitter.com/epgC4ak00r — School Rapper 2 updates (@HSR2_Updates) March 26, 2018

Several fans shared their condolences on social media across the globe. According to The Independent, Minwoo’s cause of death is still being investigated despite reports that the singer and actor died of a heart attack.

Former 100% member Changbum shared his condolences concerning Minwoo’s death. Changbum captioned a throwback photo on Instagram with the following translated into English.

“May the souls of the deceased refrain. I hope you are comfortable in the sky. I want you to be a bright star and shine this world.”

Seo Minwoo was not married and had no children.