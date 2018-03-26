Melania Trump Is ‘Hiding Anger’ About Donald Trump, Stormy Daniels Claims Body Language Expert

Body language expert Patti Wood says that several aspects of the Trumps' behavior are interesting in a recent 'Instagram' post.

Since the news broke about President Trump’s alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels while married to Melania Trump, everyone has been wondering what is going on in the First Couple’s relationship. But, according to body language expert Patti Wood, we don’t have to wonder any longer, because recent pics are telling us everything we need to know, and it doesn’t sound good.

According to In Touch Weekly, Wood analyzed the recent Instagram pic the FLOTUS posted – which features Mr. and Mrs. Trump standing side-by-side on a White House balcony – and she says that several aspects of the Trumps’ behavior are interesting.

Wood noticed that the President is facing fully towards the camera, so if you cut her out it wouldn’t affect him. Meanwhile, Melania angles towards her husband, and ideally, he should be doing the same thing – angling towards her.

She also points out that Melania is smiling. However, there is strain to the effort that she makes. As for the President, his smile is unusual, stretched out wide, and over the top. Wood then compared Mr. Trump’s smile to Jack Nicholson’s maniacal grin.

But, probably the most interesting thing in the photo – according to the Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, & Charisma author – was the look in both Melania and Donald’s eyes.

“Look how similar that look in the eyes are,” she explained. “That’s hidden anger, and their eyes are both showing hidden anger — they’re matching and mirroring hidden anger.”

Greetings from @whitehouse A post shared by First Lady Melania Trump (@flotus) on Mar 22, 2018 at 7:01am PDT

According to an insider, Melania has been preparing herself this past week for what was going to come out in the Stormy Daniels 60 minutes interview and braced herself for some humiliating and embarrassing revelations.

In the interview, Daniels revealed that she met the President back in 2006 at a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe and he invited her to dinner. When he took her back to his hotel room, he attempted to break the ice by showing her his latest magazine cover.

Daniels made it clear that she wasn’t impressed, and told him that someone should take the magazine and spank him with it. She then told him to turn around and drop his pants – which he did – and she gave him a couple of swats.

Other details Daniels revealed included the fact that the POTUS compared her to his daughter Ivanka, he offered to get her on the Apprentice, and he downplayed his marriage to Melania.

Trump lawyer's lawyer sends cease-and-desist letter to Stormy Daniels https://t.co/SueU4Q2tI7 pic.twitter.com/WvLXfCjx0c — The Hill (@thehill) March 26, 2018

At the time, he and Melania had been married for just one year, and she had just given birth to Barron. Daniels says that when she asked him about his marriage, Mr. Trump brushed it off, told her not to worry, and said that he and Melania had separate rooms.

The porn star then admitted that she didn’t want to have sex with Trump, and she immediately realized what she had gotten herself into. She says that she put herself in a bad situation and bad things happened, so she deserved it.

Melania Trump has not commented on Daniels’ interview, but her spokesperson tweeted a response to the interview and called it “speculation & salacious gossip.”