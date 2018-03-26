Mariah Carey And Ex Nick Cannon Reunite With Twins At The 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards

The friendly exes were twinning with their very own twins at the awards show.

Mariah Carey and her ex-husband Nick Cannon took their two children to the 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards last Saturday. Though the two are now divorced, Mariah and Nick proved that even exes can be friendly and loving–especially for their kids!

According to ET Online, Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon had a fun time on the orange carpet with their 6-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. The family of four even wore adorable matching outfits as they posed for photos!

Mariah, showing off her newly slimmed-down body, wore a black leather jacket over black jeans. Monroe wore the exact same ensemble and proved that she’s her famous mom’s total mini-me. The mother-and-daughter duo both wore their curly locks in a high ponytail. Meanwhile, Nick Cannon and his son Moroccan both wore white and orange Nickelodeon sweatsuits with matching headbands.

Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon announced their separation in 2014, after six years of marriage. They were divorced two years later. Despite their split, the ex-couple has obviously maintained a close relationship for the sake of their two children. In fact, Mariah had nothing but praises for her ex-husband and the father of her children.

“He’s a good guy,” the pop star reportedly told ET last year. “It’s not that hard to make it work. Now we can laugh, and joke, and do the good parts of when we had a relationship.”

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Speaking with People early this year, Nick said that he and Mariah have decided to put their kids first before their personal issues. According to the former America’s Got Talent host, they do not believe in the term “co-parenting” because it is “redundant.”

“You can’t co-parent, you have to parent, and that’s what we do well because when it comes to our children, we’re selfless individuals — they’re first.”

Aside from the twins, the 37-year-old rapper and comedian has a 1-year-old son named Golden. When the little boy turned one in February, both Monroe and Moroccan were present at their half-brother’s birthday party.

Friday night fun with #demkids ♥️ A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 3, 2018 at 12:32pm PST

Meanwhile, Mariah Carey has found other loves after her divorce from Cannon. The 47-year-old diva was briefly engaged to Australian businessman James Packer. Now, the We Belong Together singer is said to be in an on-again, off-again relationship with Bryan Tanaka, her 34-year-old backup dancer.

Lately, Mariah has been teasing a big musical comeback, Vanity Fair reported. On St. Patrick’s Day, she posted a photo on her Instagram account showing off her amazing weight loss and hinted that she’s in the studio working on a new album.